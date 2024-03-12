Suspected drug death figures ‘deeply worrying’, says Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Suspected drug death figures ‘deeply worrying’, says Yousaf

By Press Association
The First Minister was speaking in London on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The First Minister was speaking in London on Tuesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s First Minister has said new suspected drug death figures are “deeply worrying” as he pledged to work cross-party to tackle the issue and said he was “committed” to increasing funding.

Scotland’s drug deaths have been stubbornly high in recent years, reaching record levels before dropping slightly, but new figures released on Tuesday show a jump of 10% in the number of suspected drug deaths in 2023.

According to the statistics – which are produced using management information from Police Scotland rather than deaths confirmed to have been caused by drugs – 1,197 people died as a result of suspected drug use last year – up by 105 from 2022.

Opposition politicians have urged the Scottish Government to step up to stem the tide.

Speaking at an event in London in the hours after the figures were released, Humza Yousaf said: “(The figures) are deeply worrying.

“But that’s why we’ll work right across parties – Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, Greens – work with whoever we need to work with to provide additional residential rehab, for example, to make sure that were get same-day treatment for those that are suffering substance abuse.”

He added: “What I am committed to do is increasing funding, but I want to acknowledge that these figures are deeply distressing, concerning, worrying, but I give an absolute assurance to everybody that has an interest in this issue that we will not waver from our commitment to tackle drugs deaths in Scotland which are far too high.”

The Scottish Tories have long called on the Scottish Government to back their Right to Addiction Recovery (Scotland) Bill, which would guarantee those struggling with addiction would be able to access a treatment of their choice as well as preventing the medical profession from being able to refuse certain treatments to individuals.

Speaking after the figures were released, Tory MSP Sue Webber again urged ministers to support the legislation, describing the statistics as “utterly appalling and heartbreaking”.

She added: “SNP ministers look to have taken their eye off the ball again with devastating consequences.

“It should be a source of shame for them that despite Scotland already having by far the worst drug fatality rate in Europe, the number of deaths is on the rise again.

“It is time he (First Minister Humza Yousaf) urgently backed those proposals so we can enshrine in law a right to treatment for all those who need it to finally get a grip on Scotland’s drug deaths crisis.”

While Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton urged the Government to use “every tool at our disposal” to tackle the issue, adding: “Well-meaning words won’t stop people dying.

“Humza Yousaf and his Government must deliver swift change and ensure they never take their eye off the ball again.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie, meanwhile, described the figures as “tragic”, claiming they show the Scottish Government’s approach “is not working”.

Dame Jackie Baillie
The Scottish Labour deputy leader described the figures as ‘tragic’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

She added: “Scotland remains in the grip of a drug death health emergency with lives being needlessly lost.

“We cannot allow any more delay to the implementation of drug checking facilities and the pilot safer drug consumption room in Glasgow.”

Separated by police divisions, the figures show Greater Glasgow recorded the highest number of drug deaths with 303, more than double the 147 seen in Lanarkshire – the second highest.

Men continue to account for the highest proportion of deaths, at 73%, while 27% were women.

The 35 to 54 age group continued to have the highest proportion of suspected drug deaths, accounting for two thirds of the total, while under-25s made up 5% of the total.