Suspected drug death figures ‘deeply worrying’, says Yousaf

Scotland’s First Minister has said new suspected drug death figures are “deeply worrying” as he pledged to work cross-party to tackle the issue and said he was “committed” to increasing funding.

Scotland’s drug deaths have been stubbornly high in recent years, reaching record levels before dropping slightly, but new figures released on Tuesday show a jump of 10% in the number of suspected drug deaths in 2023.

According to the statistics – which are produced using management information from Police Scotland rather than deaths confirmed to have been caused by drugs – 1,197 people died as a result of suspected drug use last year – up by 105 from 2022.

Opposition politicians have urged the Scottish Government to step up to stem the tide.

Speaking at an event in London in the hours after the figures were released, Humza Yousaf said: “(The figures) are deeply worrying.

“But that’s why we’ll work right across parties – Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, Greens – work with whoever we need to work with to provide additional residential rehab, for example, to make sure that were get same-day treatment for those that are suffering substance abuse.”

He added: “What I am committed to do is increasing funding, but I want to acknowledge that these figures are deeply distressing, concerning, worrying, but I give an absolute assurance to everybody that has an interest in this issue that we will not waver from our commitment to tackle drugs deaths in Scotland which are far too high.”

The Scottish Tories have long called on the Scottish Government to back their Right to Addiction Recovery (Scotland) Bill, which would guarantee those struggling with addiction would be able to access a treatment of their choice as well as preventing the medical profession from being able to refuse certain treatments to individuals.

Speaking after the figures were released, Tory MSP Sue Webber again urged ministers to support the legislation, describing the statistics as “utterly appalling and heartbreaking”.

She added: “SNP ministers look to have taken their eye off the ball again with devastating consequences.

“It should be a source of shame for them that despite Scotland already having by far the worst drug fatality rate in Europe, the number of deaths is on the rise again.

“It is time he (First Minister Humza Yousaf) urgently backed those proposals so we can enshrine in law a right to treatment for all those who need it to finally get a grip on Scotland’s drug deaths crisis.”

While Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton urged the Government to use “every tool at our disposal” to tackle the issue, adding: “Well-meaning words won’t stop people dying.

“Humza Yousaf and his Government must deliver swift change and ensure they never take their eye off the ball again.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie, meanwhile, described the figures as “tragic”, claiming they show the Scottish Government’s approach “is not working”.

The Scottish Labour deputy leader described the figures as ‘tragic’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

She added: “Scotland remains in the grip of a drug death health emergency with lives being needlessly lost.

“We cannot allow any more delay to the implementation of drug checking facilities and the pilot safer drug consumption room in Glasgow.”

Separated by police divisions, the figures show Greater Glasgow recorded the highest number of drug deaths with 303, more than double the 147 seen in Lanarkshire – the second highest.

Men continue to account for the highest proportion of deaths, at 73%, while 27% were women.

The 35 to 54 age group continued to have the highest proportion of suspected drug deaths, accounting for two thirds of the total, while under-25s made up 5% of the total.