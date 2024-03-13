Activists erect ‘headstones’ by Parliament to highlight deaths from cold homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Activists erect ‘headstones’ by Parliament to highlight deaths from cold homes

By Press Association
Greenpeace activists turned a royal park outside the Houses of Parliament into a cemetery warning the Government that its failure to insulate people’s homes is costing lives (Alex McBride/Greenpeace/PA)

Greenpeace is urging the Government to invest £6 billion a year to make homes warmer, improve health, cut bills and tackle climate change.

Activists have erected hundreds of cemetery “headstones” made from insulation boards outside Parliament to warn a failure to tackle cold homes is costing thousands of lives.

Greenpeace UK estimates more than 70,000 excess winter deaths in the UK were linked to living in cold, damp housing conditions in the decade since the coalition government slashed support for home insulation measures.

In a protest at what it described as the “needless and shocking” deaths from living in cold homes, the green group installed headstones made from insulation boards in Victoria Tower Gardens and an eight-metre-long funeral wreath reading “cold homes cost lives”.

Protesters installing “headstones” made from insulation boards outside the Palace of Westminster in London (Alex McBride/Greenpeace/PA)

In 2013, when then prime minister David Cameron is said to have decided to “cut the green crap”, energy efficiency funding was cut, leading to a fall in installing measures such as loft and wall insulation by almost 90% from 2.33 million in 2012 to just over 320,000 in 2013.

Greenpeace accused the Government of a continuing failure to reinstate funding needed to upgrade homes to cut early deaths and poor health, tackle fuel poverty and the cost-of-living crisis, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change.

It is calling for a national retrofit insulation programme funded to the tune of £6 billion a year to tackle the health crisis and make homes warmer, more efficient and cheaper to heat.

The protesters accused the Government of a continuing failure to reinstate funding needed to upgrade homes (Alex McBride/Greenpeace/PA)

Campaigners are also urging Labour to reinstate its pledge to spend £6 billion a year on energy efficiency, which was significantly scaled back in its recent U-turn on spending £28 billion a year on green measures.

The green group’s analysis that more than 70,000 people have died early in the last decade – or 58 a day each winter – draws on official excess winter death figures and UCL Institute of Health Equity estimates that 21.5% of excess winter deaths are attributable to cold homes.

Paul Morozzo, Greenpeace UK’s fuel poverty campaigner, said: “Thousands of people are literally freezing to death in their own homes during winter.

“Not only have successive governments failed to prevent this needless and shocking loss of life, but they have fuelled this silent public health crisis by slashing insulation funding and failing to deliver a proper scheme to upgrade our cold, damp, draughty homes.

A Greenpeace activist lays a flower on one of the ‘headstones’ outside the Palace of Westminster (Alex McBride/Greenpeace/PA)

“This persistent failure to protect lives in one of the easiest ways possible is also driving the rise in fuel poverty, the cost of living and climate crises – since well-insulated homes cost less to heat and cut carbon emissions.

“Cold homes cost lives and we urgently need a government willing to invest at least £6 billion every year to end this national scandal once and for all.”

Campaigners from Fuel Poverty Action were also at the protest.

Stuart Bretherton, Fuel Poverty Action’s energy for all campaign co-ordinator, said: “Countless avoidable deaths under this Government prove that it was true then as it is now, green policies are a necessity to reducing poverty and driving improvements to social wellbeing.

The gravestones each carried messages as part of the protest (Alex McBride/Greenpeace/PA)

“The next government must set its ambitions high in delivering safe, non-toxic, non-flammable insulation appropriate for our homes; installed by well-trained workers.

“Repairing and retrofitting the UK’s housing stock could prevent further loss of life, create thousands of skilled jobs and vastly reduce energy wastage for households bringing down emissions and our bills.”

Experts say cold homes can cause and worsen health conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular problems, poor mental health, dementia and hypothermia, in some cases exacerbating them to the extent they may cause death.