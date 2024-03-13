SNP and Labour level in general election voting, poll suggests

The SNP and Labour are neck-and-neck in popularity ahead of the next general election, a new poll has suggested.

The study by Redfield and Wilton spoke to 1,000 Scots over the age of 16 on March 10 and 11, putting the two parties on 34% with voters.

The SNP increased by one point from the previous poll last month, while Labour remained on the same level.

Labour and the SNP are tied in Scotland. Scotland Westminster VI (10-11 Mar): Labour 34% (–)SNP 34% (+1)Conservative 16% (-2)Lib Dem 6% (-2)Reform UK 4% (–)Green 4% (+2)Alba 1% (–)Other 0% (–) Changes +/- 3-4 Febhttps://t.co/fNfHGmiUpD pic.twitter.com/WdMPCmzygq — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) March 13, 2024

The Tories dropped two points to 16%, while Reform UK remained on 4%, the Scottish Greens increased by two points to 14% and the Alba Party stayed on 1%.

The gap between the SNP and Labour in Holyrood voting intention also expanded in the poll, with Humza Yousaf’s party remaining on 35% in the constituency vote, while the Anas Sarwar-led group dropped two points to 31%.

Labour remained ahead in the regional vote, staying on 29%, while the SNP gained one point, finishing on 28%.

The First Minister’s approval rating also increased by one point, but remained a net negative at -16%, while 43% of respondents said the Scottish Government was incompetent, compared to 28% who believed it was competent.

The pollster also assessed how political leaders compared to each other in the eyes of voters.

Asked who would be the best prime minister, 24% of respondents said Rishi Sunak – down two points – while Sir Keir Starmer saw his rating drop three points to 44% with 32% saying they did not know.

'No' leads by 3 points. Scotland Independence Referendum Voting Intention (10-11 March): No 46% (-1)Yes 43% (–)Don't Know 11% (+1) Changes +/- 3-4 Februaryhttps://t.co/fNfHGmiUpD pic.twitter.com/7TLYMlD4J8 — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) March 13, 2024

In a similar question about the position of Scottish First Minister, Anas Sarwar – who dropped one point to 32% – creeped ahead of Mr Yousaf, who lost two points, with 31% saying he would be the best choice.

But 37% of respondents said they did not know.

Meanwhile, 36% said they would support Humza Yousaf over Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross – a drop of 3% – while the Moray MP’s rating increased by two points to 30% preferring him to lead Scotland.

On the question of independence, support remained stagnant, with 48% of decided voters favouring separation and 52% saying they would vote against.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said the poll showed “Scots want change and that they are turning to Scottish Labour to deliver it”.

“With Anas Sarwar now leading Humza Yousaf as the people’s preferred choice for First Minister, it is clear that Scotland now wants change from both of its failing governments,” she said.

Jackie Baillie said the poll showed Scots want change (Jane Barlow/PA)

“From a New Deal for Working People to GB energy and thousands of clean energy jobs in Scotland, only Scottish Labour is offering change to the people of Scotland.

“Only Scottish Labour can replace both the Tories and the SNP.”

While SNP MP Tommy Sheppard said: “With the Tories and Keir Starmer’s Labour Party hell bent on abandoning Scotland’s interests at every turn, it has never been clearer that only SNP MPs will make Scotland’s voice heard at Westminster.

“At a time when we are in desperate need of real change, Scotland is being shafted by a future shaped by a broken Brexit economy and austerity obsessed government – whether it be led by Sunak or Starmer. People deserve better.

“Westminster isn’t working for Scotland and only a vote for the SNP is vote to stand up for Scotland, defend our public services, and offer people the choice of a better future with independence.”

A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “Voters know in swathes of seats across Scotland it is only the Scottish Conservatives who can beat Humza Yousaf’s SNP and ensure the focus switches from their independence obsession to Scots’ real priorities, such as NHS waiting times, growing our economy and restoring standards in our schools.”