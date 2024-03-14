Rehab beds target on track, Yousaf insists as drug deaths rise

Humza Yousaf has insisted his Government is “absolutely on track” to meet its target to increase residential rehabilitation places for drug users, as he said he was “devastated” by the latest increase in deaths.

The First Minister described drugs as being a “deep-rooted, endemic problem”, telling MSPs it is “one of the most difficult challenges this country has faced, an issue that has plagued our society not just for years but for decades”.

But with figures on Tuesday showing 1,197 people in Scotland died as a result of suspected drug use in 2023 – a rise of 10% on the previous year – the SNP leader came under fire at Holyrood.

The First Minister visited a centre which helps those with drug problems this week (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross accused Mr Yousaf of “repeating the same mistakes” as previous first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who conceded she had taken her “eye off the ball” when it came to tackling drug deaths.

With the Tory saying Ms Sturgeon had “let a rehab facility in her own constituency close in 2019”, he challenged Mr Yousaf on the closure of the “vital” Turning Point 218 service for women in Glasgow.

The First Minister insisted that had been a “council decision” and not one made by the Scottish Government, and Mr Ross accused his rival of seeking to “dodge responsibility”.

Raising the issue at First Minister’s Questions in Holyrood, Mr Ross said: “Nicola Sturgeon cut funding for drug treatment in 2015 and drug deaths rose.

“This year Humza Yousaf has cut the treatment budget in real-terms. They promised to create hundreds of new rehab beds, but have managed just over 30.

“The addiction crisis in Scotland is out of control, since the SNP came to power drug deaths have doubled.

“They are the worst in Europe, and new figures show deaths are increasing again.

“Scotland’s shame has not gone away. Nicola Sturgeon admitted she took her eye off the ball, hasn’t Humza Yousaf done exactly the same?”

Douglas Ross claimed Humza Yousaf is making ‘the same mistakes’ on drug deaths as former first minister Nicola Sturgeon (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Yousaf said the Scottish Government has invested £38 million in expanding the number of residential rehabilitation places available – saying there are now 32 more places with another 38 “in the pipeline over the next few months”.

He added: “With the projected funding we have, we believe we are absolutely on track to meet our commitment to expanding overall residential rehab capacity from 425 to 650 by 2026.”

Regarding the Tory’s suggestion he had taken his eye off the ball, Mr Yousaf insisted: “I reject that in its entirety.”

He told MSPs the drugs budget had increased by 67% between 2014-15 and 2023-24 – adding this level of funding would be maintained in 2024-25.

The Scottish Government has an “unwavering, unshakeable commitment” to tackling the issue, he insisted.

Citing moves to develop a safer consumption facility in Glasgow and increased availability of naloxone, which can reverse some drug overdoses, Mr Yousaf said: “This is a deep-rooted, endemic problem in our society and we are taking a range of significant actions to try to tackle this insidious problem in our society.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the Government is lacking a “sense of urgency” when it comes to reducing drug deaths.

He questioned how the First Minister can “expect families who have lost loved ones to believe him when there doesn’t seem to be any sense of urgency”.

Mr Sarwar added: “Despite everything that the First Minister has said, we have the exact same drug laws as everywhere else in the UK but almost three times as many drug deaths here in Scotland.

“The outcome we need this Government to deliver is fewer people dying from drugs, not more and more people dying every year.”

Mr Yousaf told him: “Nobody in the Government, not me, not the minister, are downplaying what is one of the most serious issues facing our country.”