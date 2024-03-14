Achieving net zero could cost Scotland £1.1bn a year until 2050, report warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Achieving net zero could cost Scotland £1.1bn a year until 2050, report warns

By Press Association
The report warned doing nothing to tackle the climate crisis will be ‘disastrous for the public finances’ (PA)
The report warned doing nothing to tackle the climate crisis will be ‘disastrous for the public finances’ (PA)

Meeting net zero commitments could cost the Scottish Government an average of more than £1.1 billion a year until 2050, a report has warned – with experts saying ministers may have to therefore cut spending in other areas or raise taxes.

The Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC) also said meeting the Government’s interim target of reducing emissions by 75% by 2030 could be a “fiscal risk”.

The 2030 target “could be difficult to manage within the Scottish budget”, it said, as its report warned: “We think it could be difficult for Scottish Government to fund meeting it.”

It said more than £35.2 billion additional capital investment could be required in Scotland over the period 2020 and 2050 – the year the UK is due to meet its net zero target.

The SFC said under its assumptions, “the average additional capital investment required per year by the Scottish Government is £1,136 million”.

That amounts to the equivalent of £207 per person, per year – higher than the £149 per person, per year the SFC said will be needed across the rest of the UK.

This difference is because while Scotland has about a third (32%) of the UK land mass, it has roughly half of its trees and 70% of its peatland, with the SFC pointing out this means the Scottish Government will need to invest more in the key area of land use, land use change and forestry.

As a result of the cash needed – with £1.1 billion representing just under a fifth (18%) of the Scottish Government’s capital budget – and the higher amount of spending required per person, the SFC said: “This will create a pressure for the Scottish Government to manage as it will have to meet the differential need from within its existing budget or raise more revenue from other devolved sources.

“The scale of investment required to meet its targets is expected to create a fiscal pressure for the Scottish Government.

“To address this fiscal pressure, the Government would have to decide whether to cut spending in different areas, use non-spending levers to achieve its objectives, or raise additional revenue.”

But while the report concluded meeting the 2030 target “presents a substantial pressure for public spending”, it said Scotland’s target for achieving net zero by 2045, five years ahead of the UK, is “not considered a risk in the same way”.

SFC chairman Professor Graeme Roy said for Scotland to meet its net zero targets, investment will be needed in “everything from decarbonising public sector buildings, investments in public transport and flood defences and the like”.

He added: “With devolution, a lot of these responsibilities are going to land on the Scottish Government.”

But while the report looked at the costs of meeting net zero commitments, Prof Roy insisted: “Doing nothing, not responding to the challenge of climate change, will be far more expensive and damaging to the public finances than investing in net zero.

“Unmitigated climate change would be disastrous for the public finances. Economy, society and crucially our public finances. It is simply not an option.”

Campaigners at Oxfam Scotland argue the onus should be on the “biggest polluters” to pay towards dealing with climate change.

Advocacy adviser Lewis Ryder-Jones said: “There’s no denying the transition to net zero will be expensive, but delaying investing in climate action is like putting off fixing a leaky roof until the entire house is flooded. The longer governments procrastinate, the bigger the bill becomes.

“It’s a no-brainer that the biggest polluters, who are raking in record profits and amassing huge fortunes, must pay for the climate damage they disproportionately fuel and the cost of building a fairer low carbon future.”

Mairi McAllan called on Westminster to provide Holyrood with the resources needed to ‘secure a just and fair transition to net zero’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan stressed reaching net zero is an “environmental imperative and our moral obligation”.

She added: “Done correctly, achieving net zero is also a significant economic opportunity for Scotland.

“In 2024-25 alone, we are committing £4.7 billion in capital and resource for activities that will have a positively impact on delivery of our climate change goals.

“However, delivering the infrastructure required to meet net zero will also require responsible investment by the private sector and, crucially, the UK Government, who needs to stop shirking their responsibility and invest.

“That’s why it is deeply concerning that we are expecting a real-terms cut to our UK capital funding of 8.7% over five years, totalling around £1.3 billion.”

Ms McAllan urged the UK Government to “change course” and “ensure future financial settlements provide us with the resources we need to secure a just and fair transition to net zero”.