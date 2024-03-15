Most Scottish health boards have used less than half long Covid money – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Most Scottish health boards have used less than half long Covid money – study

By Press Association
Most health boards did not use at least half of the long Covid funding (PA)
Ministers have been warned to “change tack” on long Covid as figures show most health boards spent less than half of the allocated funding.

Figures analysed by the Scottish Liberal Democrats show just three health boards: Lanarkshire, Orkney and the Western Isles, used all of their funding for the condition in 2022-23.

Meanwhile, four boards: Dumfries and Galloway, Fife, Forth Valley and Shetland, did not use a penny of theirs.

Health boards were allocated different amounts based on their individual needs.

General election
Alex Cole-Hamilton hit out at the staggering underspend (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

But NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde used only about 2% of the £595,169 – the most given to any of the health boards, amounting to just £12,992 spent.

NHS Grampian spend just 13% of the £254,842 allocated, while NHS Lothian used £17% of its £372,215.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran used 19%, while the Borders used 22%, Highlands 37% and 58% in Tayside.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “So much of this staggering underspend comes down to the SNP Government’s failure to commit to supporting health boards in the long term.”

He accused First Minister Humza Yousaf of “hiding behind the excuse” of staffing, after he said last year the underspend was due to delays in recruiting posts.

But Mr Cole-Hamilton said the Scottish Government had been warned the non-recurring nature of the funding would pose problems with recruitment due to the creation of temporary posts.

Speaking on long Covid awareness day, he added: “We also know that the Government now plans to stretch long Covid funding over five years rather than three, with the total funding available remaining unchanged.

“This lacklustre and incoherent approach is an insult to those ordinary Scots who face breathing difficulties, crushing fatigue, and any number of other debilitating symptoms associated with the condition.”

“In England, new care pathways are already up and running but in Scotland we are far behind.

“I want to see the Scottish Government changing tack and working with health boards to ensure funding can be put to use to help all those in need.

“This starts by addressing obstacles that would otherwise prevent key funding from being spent.”

Public health minister Jenni Minto said the Scottish Government takes “long Covid very seriously” and recognises the impact it can have on those affected.

Ms Minto added: “Thanks to backing from our £10 million Long Covid Support Fund, 12 out of 14 NHS boards have active long Covid pathways in operation, and elsewhere well-established referral pathways exist to a range of services which can provide support to people with symptoms resulting from long Covid.

“Boards didn’t need to use all of the money made available to them over the first year of the fund but we remain committed to delivering the fund in full.

“The vast majority of boards have now accessed the funds available or increased the amount spent.

“We regularly engage with boards on their capacity needs and to inform the allocation of the fund. We will consider baselining funding at a level based on progress made over 2023-24.”