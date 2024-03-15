Labour appears split over returning whip to Diane Abbott

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour appears split over returning whip to Diane Abbott

By Press Association
Labour has faced renewed calls to return the whip to Diane Abbott after a race row over alleged comments by a Tory donor. (Aaron Chown/PA)
Labour faces questions over whether to allow Diane Abbott back into the party fold as senior figures appeared split on whether to return the whip to the long-serving MP.

The Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP lost the whip in April last year after writing a letter to The Observer suggesting Jewish, Irish and Traveller people are not subject to racism “all their lives”.

While she remains a party member, she has sat as an independent MP while an internal investigation of her comments continues.

The row over alleged racist comments by major Conservative donor Frank Hester – that she made him want to “hate all black women” and “should be shot” – has brought renewed calls for the whip to be returned to Britain’s first black female MP.

While Sir Keir Starmer said Ms Abbott should receive “support” in relation to the abuse she receives, he has resisted calls to return the whip.

On Thursday, he said her suspension from the Parliamentary Labour Party was “an entirely different issue” and subject to an independent process that was separate from him.

But at a lunch with Westminster reporters, his deputy Angela Rayner said she would like Ms Abbott to be reinstated as a Labour MP.

She said: “Personally, I would like to see Diane back but the Labour Party has to follow its procedures.

Labour Creatives Conference
Sir Keir Starmer said Diane Abbott’s suspension was ‘an entirely different issue’ from the row over alleged racist comments by Tory donor Frank Hester (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“And for me, that is the most important thing, that we have made sure our party is fit to govern by making sure we have got complaint procedures that are robust and people can have confidence in.”

She also expressed “frustration” with the length of time the internal investigation had taken.

Other senior Labour figures have been less willing to express an opinion. Yvette Cooper, appearing on LBC’s Tonight With Andrew Marr, said she could not comment on the independent process.

But some backbenchers have been more outspoken. Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse, told the BBC’s Newsnight that Ms Abbott should “absolutely” have the whip restored.

She said: “Diane Abbott is a trailblazer. She is one of the strongest and most powerful advocates for the British black community. She is a hero of the anti-racist struggle.

“All of this needs to be recognised. She has had a tremendous parliamentary career to date and she should have the whip restored.”