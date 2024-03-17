Minister refuses to say whether Tories will take more cash from racism row donor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Minister refuses to say whether Tories will take more cash from racism row donor

By Press Association
Transport Secretary Mark Harper was interviewed on Sunday morning media round (Lucy North/PA)
Transport Secretary Mark Harper was interviewed on Sunday morning media round (Lucy North/PA)

A Cabinet minister has refused to confirm whether the Conservatives have taken another £5 million donation from Frank Hester, the businessman accused of making racist remarks about an MP.

Mark Harper also declined to comment on “hypotheticals” when pressed repeatedly on whether the party will accept more cash from the top donor.

Mr Hester allegedly said in 2019 that Diane Abbott, Britain’s longest-serving black MP, made him “want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has resisted calls to return the £10 million Mr Hester has given his party, saying the businessman’s “remorse should be accepted”.

Frank Hester apology
Frank Hester has been under fire after it emerged he allegedly insulted MP Diane Abbott (CHOGM Rwanda 2022/YouTube/PA)

Reports emerged this week that Mr Hester may have offered £5 million more, which has not yet been published by the Electoral Commission.

On the Sunday morning media round, Mr Harper repeatedly evaded questions about the extra cash.

The Transport Secretary told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “We took a donation that predated his comments and we’ve declared that in the usual way, which is how people know that he’s made that donation.

“He’s made comments and he’s apologised for them and the Prime Minister has made it very clear that the donation stands.

“If in the future there’s a future donation, that will be declared in the usual way. But that’s a hypothetical question that will be looked at.”

Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has insisted Frank Hester’s apology ‘should be accepted’ (Leon Neal/PA)

Mr Sunak has been criticised for his handling of the fallout from the emergence of Mr Hester’s alleged comments.

The Prime Minister eventually condemned the remarks as “racist”, but only after Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch broke ranks with Downing Street to call them out as such.

Mr Harper defended Mr Sunak over the 24-hour prevarication, saying: “Although you said it took an age in political terms, it didn’t really take very long at all.

“The Prime Minister was very clear on Wednesday and his spokesman had been clear the evening before that they were racist comments.”

When it was put to him that No 10 changed its tune only after Ms Badenoch’s intervention, Mr Harper said: “I’m sure people wanted to make sure and check the facts.

“Having an argument about how many hours it took to say something, I don’t really think is the issue here.”

Ms Abbott has said “no Conservative has apologised” to her after the emergence of Mr Hester’s 2019 verbal attack and criticised the governing party for accepting his apology when he had not said sorry for being racist or “inciting violence”.

Asked whether the Conservatives had a problem with race, Mr Harper replied: “Absolutely not.”

But former Downing Street adviser Samuel Kasumu said there was a racism “challenge” in politics, pointing to the Forde Report on racism in the Labour Party and the Singh Investigation into Islamophobia within the Conservative Party.

“So the facts do present a really damning picture, and so clearly, there is a challenge that needs to be dealt with,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tory former cabinet minister Sir Sajid Javid warned in a Times op-ed that politicians must address a “sickness of social cohesion” across Britain.