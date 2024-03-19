Only one in 10 children believes politicians prioritise their needs – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Only one in 10 children believes politicians prioritise their needs – poll

By Press Association
More than half of young people between eight and 17 believe that politicians rarely or never listen to their opinions (David Jones/PA)
Only one in 10 children believe that politicians always or often focus on the needs of young people when making decisions, a survey has suggested.

A poll, commissioned by a coalition of youth and education organisations, found that more than half (57%) of young people aged between eight and 17 feel that politicians rarely or never listen to their opinions.

It comes as charities have launched a mass-scale election for young people under 18, which will allow them to cast a vote for political candidates in their constituencies through their school or youth group.

An Opinium poll, commissioned by a coalition including Save the Children, NCS (National Citizen Service), ACT (Association for Citizenship Teaching), Young Citizens and The Politics Project, found that only 11% of young people feel politicians always or often focus on things that are important to them.

Almost nine in 10 (88%) young people believe it is important for them to have a say in the decisions that politicians make.

The survey, of 2,000 young people aged between eight and 17 in England and Wales in February, suggested that safety and mental health are the most important issues affecting young people.

More than half (56%) of those surveyed selected “feeling safe” as their top issue. This was followed by mental health (46%) and social media (38%).

More than a third (34%) of children listed the cost of essentials, like food, transport and heating, and more than a fifth (29%) cited climate change as one of the most important issues affecting young people.

The findings come as a coalition of organisations in the child rights, youth democracy and education sectors have launched the ‘Our Generation. Our Vote’ election for children and young people.

The project, which will be run through schools and youth groups, aims to teach young people about politics and democracy, as well as carve out a space for young voices ahead of the general election.

Darcy, a 16-year-old from Plymouth, said: “Children see and experience things in a different way to adults. Our perspectives are important. Currently, it feels like our politicians don’t represent us.

“We want more younger people in politics and politicians to take the time to listen to what we have to say.”

Maddy, a 16-year-old from Newcastle, said: “There is a stigma around children taking part and having a voice in politics. Often adults don’t listen to what we have to say. Young people’s opinions do matter, and we need to be heard.”

Meg Briody, head of child and youth participation at the Save the Children charity, said: “This research reveals how little young people feel listened to by our nation’s politicians – and that needs to change.

“Children have strong opinions about the society they live in, and it’s up to adults to make sure we listen and address their wants and needs.”