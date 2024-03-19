More than a third of patients waiting four hours at A&E ‘the norm’, Tories say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than a third of patients waiting four hours at A&E ‘the norm’, Tories say

By Press Association
A&E stats for the week ending March 10 improved slightly (PA)
More than a third of patients waiting at least four hours to be seen at A&E is “now the shocking norm”, the Scottish Tories have claimed – despite a slight decline in lengthy waits.

In the week ending March 10, 17,034 of emergency department attendances were seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged within the four-hour target.

That is the equivalent of 65.2% of the total 26,112 unplanned A&E attendances last week – compared with 65.3% or 26,055 in the week ending March 3.

Scottish Conservative Party conference 2023
Scottish Conservative MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane (Andrew Milligan/PA)

And 11.3% – or 2,943 patients – spent more than eight hours waiting to be seen, compared with 3,058 (11.7%) the previous week.

The figures, published by Public Health Scotland, also showed 1,138 (4.4%) patients spent more than 12 hours in A&E – down from 4.6% or 1,209 patients the previous week.

But despite the slight improvements, Scottish Tory health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the delays are leading to “needless deaths”.

He said: “Scotland’s A&E departments remain in permanent crisis on the SNP’s watch. It is now the shocking norm that over a third of patients have to wait four hours to be seen at A&E.

“We are well beyond the peak winter period, but there still remains no sign of improvement.

“The blame lies firmly with the SNP whose dire workforce planning has left our frontline services dangerously overstretched and understaffed.”

Dr Gulhane, who is also a GP, added: “Despite the best efforts of my dedicated colleagues on the front line, we know these excessive delays – with over 1,100 patients waiting half a day this week again – lead to needless deaths.

Neil Gray visit to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital
Scottish Health Secretary Neil Gray (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Neil Gray must take urgent action to address this crisis and he should start by adopting our proposals in our health paper which would deliver a modern, efficient and local health service.”

The Scottish Government has a target to see 95% of patients within four hours.

It has not been met since the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “We know that the system remains under sustained pressure, and waiting times are longer than we want them to be for too many patients.

“Despite this, weekly statistics show continued improvement in A&E performance in recent weeks and additional pressures brought on by seasonal illness appear to be easing.

“We recognise that long delays remain too high and we continue to work with health boards to reduce these instances.

“A&E performance is impacted by pressures from across the wider health and social care system which is why our Unscheduled Care Collaborative Programme is taking a whole system approach as we work with health boards to deliver sustained improvement.”