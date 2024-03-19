Peers urged to back Rwanda Bill ahead of Lords showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peers urged to back Rwanda Bill ahead of Lords showdown

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman has urged the House of Lords to ‘work with the Government’ and back the Rwanda Bill (Leon Neal/PA)
Peers have been urged by Rishi Sunak’s spokesman to “work with the Government” and back the Rwanda Bill.

The House of Lords could dash efforts to get the legislation through Parliament by Easter if they make fresh changes to the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill on Wednesday.

MPs overturned 10 changes made by peers when the Bill was in the Commons on Monday and Downing Street urged the Lords to agree to the legislation in its current form.

If the Lords make fresh changes, there is little chance of the Bill clearing Parliament before MPs leave Westminster for the Easter break next Tuesday.

But officials insist that even if the legislation is not passed until after Easter, the Prime Minister can still meet his goal of having a first planeload of asylum seekers heading to Rwanda this spring.

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said: “Not acting, in the Government’s view, is not an option and it certainly wouldn’t be a compassionate route.

“We want to end the business of people-smuggling and ensure that vulnerable people are not lured into making the perilous journey across the Channel, so there’s an opportunity for the Lords to work with the Government this week and pass this Bill.”

Rishi Sunak press conference
Rishi Sunak believes the Rwanda scheme will have a deterrent effect on migrants considering making the dangerous journey across the Channel (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Asked whether the Prime Minister thinks the House of Lords is “out of touch”, the spokesman said he would not characterise peers in that way.

MPs voted by majorities ranging from 57 to 78 to reject the series of amendments made to the Bill by peers.

The amendments overturned included an attempt by peers to ensure the Bill complies with domestic and international law, and a requirement that Parliament cannot declare Rwanda to be a safe country until the treaty with its promised safeguards is fully implemented.

Home Office minister Michael Tomlinson said Rwanda has a “long and proud history” of integrating asylum seekers and refugees, and said the UK Government has “published evidence” in support of Rwanda being a safe country.

He said the changes made by peers are “wrecking amendments”.

The proposed legislation seeks to compel judges to regard the east African country as safe in a bid to clear the way to send asylum seekers who cross the Channel in small boats on a one-way flight to Rwanda.