Opioid dependency in Scotland estimated to have been ‘stable’ in six-year period

Opioid dependency in Scotland has been “relatively stable” since 2014 as figures showed more than 47,000 Scots were estimated to be addicted.

First-of-their-kind figures have been published by Public Health Scotland, in partnership with Bristol and Glasgow Caledonian universities.

The statistics estimate 47,100 people were dependent on opioids in 2019-20, with an estimated prevalence of 1.32% in 15 to 64-year-olds, compared with 0.8% in England.

The report, which bases estimates with 95% credible intervals, also estimated the dependency rates from 2014-15.

It states the overall prevalence of opioid dependency in Scotland remained “relatively stable” in the six-year period.

In 2017-18, it was estimated that prevalence was 1.27%, or 45,000 people, and 1.39% in 2014-15, or roughly 49,100 people.

The figures come after the latest drug death figures revealed opioids called nitazenes were detected in 25 deaths since 2022.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Dame Jackie Baillie said the figures showed people were “needlessly dying” as she accused the Scottish Government of failing to tackle the drug crisis.

Dame Jackie said: “This report lays bare the SNP’s failure to tackle Scotland’s drug crisis and get people the help they need.

“For years the SNP has stood by while this public health emergency destroyed lives – their inaction was shameful and deadly.

“Far too many people are still dying needlessly from drugs and this report shows how many thousands more are struggling with addiction.

“The SNP must act with the urgency needed to save lives and help people recover – properly funding drug and alcohol services, delivering the new treatment standards, providing additional rehabilitation beds, opening drug checking services, and making rapid progress on the safer consumption room pilot in Glasgow.”

In 2019-20, the latest year available, Public Health Scotland estimated the prevalence in males aged 15 to 64 was 1.85%, and 0.82% in females.

The 35 to 49 age group was the most likely to be dependent, with an estimated 2.67% prevalence, compared with 1.85% in 15 to 64 years and 0.65% in 50 to 64.

The figures also looked at estimates in three health boards – Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lothian and Tayside – with the prevalence valued at 1.77%, 1.25% and 1.36% respectively.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “We already knew that progress on tackling Scotland’s drugs deaths rate, the highest in Europe, has been truly woeful. Today’s figures show that efforts to drive down dependence are failing too.

“Ministers are continuing to allow opioids to blight communities. This is especially troubling because we are now seeing the rise of synthetic opioids 50 times stronger than heroin which are responsible for a growing number of deaths.

“When I challenged the First Minister over these substances and his government’s real-terms cuts to drug services in January, I was not impressed with the answer he gave.

“I want ministers to protect and strengthen the drug and alcohol budget so that everyone can access care when they need it.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.