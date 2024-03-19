Public ‘about 50/50’ on ending ScotRail alcohol ban, MSPs hear

The Scottish public are “about 50/50” on ending a ban on drinking on the country’s publicly owned rail service, MSPs have heard.

The ban was brought in during the pandemic in a bid to curtail spread of the virus, but has not been rescinded.

Appearing before the Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee, ScotRail chief operating officer Joanne Maguire said the results of a public consultation on the issue had been provided to Transport Scotland.

The survey was conducted by asking those who logged on to the rail service’s wifi for their view.

She told the committee: “That was part of the feedback that we have reported back, and there’s no clear winner.

“It’s roughly around a 50/50 split on views of alcohol.

“We’re conscious that it’s a policy decision because there’s a broader impact of alcohol on society, not just the safety of our trains.”

Ms Maguire was unable to say when the results of the survey and other feedback on the ban were presented to the Scottish Government.

Alex Hynes, the outgoing managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said the ban was something that “really divides opinion” but ultimately was for Scottish ministers to decide.

Mr Hynes, who is due to take up the role of director general, rail services at the UK Department for Transport next month, said in what is likely to be his final appearance before the committee that 65% of Scotland’s 1,000 train carriages will need to be replaced over the coming years.

While ScotRail was brought into public ownership in 2022, the Caledonian Sleeper – the famed service connecting the Highlands of Scotland to London – passed to the Scottish Government last year.

Kathryn Darbandi, the managing director of Caledonian Sleeper Ltd, said the firm would look to see if there were “back office synergies” that could be utilised once an existing contract with outsource company Serco ends.

Ms Maguire said there were no plans to merge the management of the two services.