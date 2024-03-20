‘Critical state’ of teacher supply poses risk to quality of education – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Critical state’ of teacher supply poses risk to quality of education – report

By Press Association
The NFER report calls for teachers to be awarded a ‘pay premium’ (PA)
The “critical state” of teacher supply in England poses a “substantial risk” to the quality of education that children receive, a report has suggested.

Ambitious and “radical” actions are urgently needed to address teacher recruitment and retention challenges, according to the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER).

The NFER report calls for teachers to be awarded a “pay premium” to compensate for the lack of remote and hybrid working opportunities in their jobs, compared with other graduates.

It comes after figures in December showed just 50% of the Government’s initial teacher training target (ITT) for secondary school subjects was reached in 2023/24, down from 57% in 2022/23.

“This shows that post-pandemic teacher recruitment in England continues to be a significant policy challenge and is likely only to worsen without concerted action,” the NFER said.

The report, funded by the Nuffield Foundation, suggests that more generous training bursaries, and policies to attract international applicants, have shown signs of increasing recruitment, but improvements are likely to be “marginal”.

The NFER predicts that 10 out of 17 secondary subjects – including mathematics –  are “at risk of under-recruiting” teachers in 2024/25, based on ITT applications made up to February 2024.

The report adds that “little progress” has been made on reducing high teacher workload, and teachers say that pupil behaviour is “driving higher workload”.

The study calls on the Government to set up a view focusing on how to reduce teachers’ workload related to behaviour management and pastoral care.

Last year, teachers in England were offered a 6.5% pay rise for 2023/24.

But the NFER study suggests that it is “unlikely” that last year’s pay award has significantly contributed to narrowing the gap in earnings growth compared with the wider labour market.

The report calls for the 2024/25 pay award for teachers to exceed 3.1% and be fully-funded to “improve the competitiveness of teacher pay”.

It adds that political parties should introduce a Frontline Workers Pay Premium to prevent an “inherent inflexibility” around remote working from undermining the attractiveness of their jobs.

The report says the pay premium for teachers should be 1.8%, which would need to be awarded on top of the pay rise needed to match teachers’ earnings growth with the wider economy.

Report co-author Jack Worth, school workforce lead at the NFER, said it was “plausible” that the growth of remote working in the wider graduate labour market “could be driving some increase in teachers leaving” the profession.

He said: “We estimate, given the value that graduates tend to put on it, that it would be contributing to some change in retention.”

Mr Worth told the media that schools struggling with shortages could be forced to use more non-specialist teachers which may “affect the progress” that pupils can make with their learning.

He added that there was evidence of non-specialists teaching mathematics which he warned “may increase if the shortfalls continue”.

It comes after the Prime Minister announced that all pupils in England will study some form of mathematics until the age of 18 under reforms to introduce “the Advanced British Standard”.

Mr Worth said: “Teacher supply is in a critical state that risks the quality of education that children and young people receive.

“We urge the current Government to take action to improve teacher recruitment and retention, and the political parties to develop long-term plans for after the election.”

Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT teaching union, said: “The lack of specialist services and external support has left teachers and school leaders being expected to play the role of counsellor, behaviour therapist and security guard, in addition to their teaching responsibilities.

“Set against a backdrop of declining and increasingly uncompetitive rates of pay, it is little wonder that experienced teachers and headteachers are leaving prematurely and fewer graduates are choosing to come into teaching.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “Society cannot function without teachers and we currently have a critical shortage in our schools and colleges. It is high time the government gave this crisis the attention it warrants.”

A Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said: “We now have more teachers than ever before, with over 468,000 teachers in the workforce, a 27,000 increase on 2010. This comes on top of the largest teacher pay rise in over thirty years, and a minimum starting salary of £30,000.

“To continue to attract the brightest and the best teachers, we offer bursaries and scholarships up to £30,000 for chemistry, computing, mathematics and physics teachers.

“We are taking steps to support their wellbeing and ease workload pressures which includes plans to support schools to reduce working hours for teachers and leaders by five hours per week.”