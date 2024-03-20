Cameron urges Israel to allow more aid into Gaza as UK funds food parcels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Cameron urges Israel to allow more aid into Gaza as UK funds food parcels

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron (James Manning/PA)
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron (James Manning/PA)

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron has stepped up his call for Israel to let more aid into Gaza as the UK provided food for 275,000 people in the territory.

Amid warnings of an imminent famine in the war-torn Gaza Strip, more than 2,000 tonnes of food aid funded by the UK crossed the border and was being distributed by the World Food Programme (WFP).

But Lord Cameron said “sustained humanitarian access” to Gaza’s beleaguered population was needed.

Israel Palestinians
Palestinians line up to receive meals at Jabaliya refugee camp in the Gaza Strip (Mahmoud Essa/AP)

A report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a partnership of more than a dozen governments, UN aid and other agencies that determines the severity of food crises, has warned that “famine is imminent”.

Lord Cameron said: “It’s crucial that we keep the flow of aid moving into Gaza to end the suffering, and that’s why this latest delivery of aid by WFP is so vitally important.

“The IPC’s report warns of imminent famine. We need sustained humanitarian access by road to get more aid in.

“We continue to push Israel to allow more crossings to open and for longer, and for healthcare, water and sanitation to be restored.”

The Foreign Secretary wants Israel to increase capacity to safely distribute aid within Gaza, including by opening a land crossing in the north and issuing more visas to UN staff to deliver supplies.

The latest delivery was facilitated by Jordan, which has played a key role in supporting the UK’s humanitarian response to the crisis.

The delivery of UK-funded aid includes fortified wheat flour for use in bakeries and food parcels which will be used to feed more than 275,000 people in Gaza.

Each food parcel is designed for a family of five and consists of canned vegetables, meat and fish, and date bars.

The parcel can meet half of the daily calorie needs of the family for 15 days.