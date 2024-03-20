Rishi Sunak faces claims he is ‘scared’ to call an election during PMQs clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak faces claims he is ‘scared’ to call an election during PMQs clash

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was accused of being ‘scared’ to call an election (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Rishi Sunak claimed Sir Keir Starmer’s values are “not those of the British people” after the Labour leader accused him of being “scared” to call an election.

Mr Sunak said his “working assumption” remains that a general election will take place in the second half of the year, following taunts by Sir Keir at the beginning of Prime Minister’s Questions.

After the Prime Minister said the wait means Sir Keir has “got time to come up with a plan for Britain”, the Labour leader replied: “We are ready. Just call it.”

Prime Minister’s Questions
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described the Prime Minister as ‘diminished’ (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Sir Keir added Mr Sunak is “so diminished” that his “entire focus is on stopping his MPs holding the sword of Damocles above his head, perhaps even literally” in the case of Commons Leader and rumoured Tory leadership replacement Penny Mordaunt, who carried the Sword of State during the King’s coronation ceremony.

Mr Sunak responded to his Rwanda deportation plan for asylum seekers being labelled a “gimmick” by claiming Labour “don’t actually care about fixing this issue”.

He went on to highlight Labour’s opposition to Government legislation aimed at tackling people smuggling gangs, adding 900 people have been arrested and 450 convicted.

Mr Sunak said of Sir Keir: “If it was up to him, those criminals would still be out on our streets and the truth is, if he wasn’t the Labour leader he’d still want to be their lawyer.”

Rishi Sunak Warwickshire visit
Prime Minster Rishi Sunak reaffirmed that his ‘working assumption’ remains that a general election will take place in the second half of the year (Carl Recine/PA)

The Labour leader countered: “I have prosecuted more people smugglers than he’s had helicopter rides – and that’s a lot.

“The Rwanda gimmick is going to cost the taxpayer £2 million for every one of his 300 people that they deport. I know the Prime Minister likes to spend a lot on jet-setting but that’s some plane ticket.

“It’s the cost of Tory chaos and it’s working people who are paying the price.”

Mr Sunak went on to attack Sir Keir for advising the now-banned Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir in a dispute with the German government.

The Prime Minister added: “When it comes to this question of how to deal with people who are here illegally, his values are simply not those of the British people.

“This is a person who campaigned to stop the deportation of foreign dangerous criminals. A dangerous criminal was jailed for dealing class A drugs after he fought to keep him here.

“A gangmaster was convicted of carrying a knife after he fought to keep him here.

“So whether it’s representing terrorists or campaigning for criminals, it’s clear whose side he’s on and it’s not the British people.”

Sir Keir replied: “It’s genuinely sad to see him reduced to this nonsense.”

State Opening of Parliament
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt has been rumoured to replace Rishi Sunak as the next Tory leader (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Labour leader said Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has been “reduced to begging” Mr Sunak to either send fewer offenders to prison or to release them even earlier.

Sir Keir said: “You can see why he doesn’t want an election and why his party has lost faith in him, why half of his Cabinet are lining up to replace him – no answers, no plan, no clue.

“And the Prime Minister has never had the courage to stand up to his party so let me help him out and say to them what he wishes he could.

“The mortgage mayhem, the waiting lists, the criminals walking free, they’re the cost of Tory chaos and if they can’t bring themselves to stop the endless games and gimmicks, stop putting themselves before country, they should pack up, go home and waste somebody else’s time.

“It wasn’t that difficult was it, Prime Minister?”

Mr Sunak said he was still waiting to hear how Labour would pay for increased borrowing, adding the Government’s plan is “working”.

He added: “That is the choice: higher taxes and back to square one with Labour or tax cuts and real change with the Conservatives.”