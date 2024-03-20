Minister ‘considering’ UK law change to close sex offender name change loopholes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister ‘considering’ UK law change to close sex offender name change loopholes

By Press Association
Justice Secretary Angela Constance said she is ‘seriously considering’ the move (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s Justice Secretary has said she is “seriously considering” UK law changes which could close loopholes which allow sex offenders to legally change names.

Angela Constance told MSPs the Scottish Government may give Westminster permission to pass the legislation on the devolved issue.

Planned UK Government amendments to the Criminal Justice Bill include restricting registered sex offenders from changing their names in “certain circumstances”.

It comes after statistics released in a freedom of information request to Police Scotland showed 392 people on the sex offenders register in Scotland had notified police of a name change between April 1, 2022 and October 31, 2023.

Ms Constance addressed the figures in Holyrood on Wednesday in response to a portfolio question from Scottish Conservative MSP Sue Webber.

The Justice Secretary said the figures referred to instances where some detail of a registered name had changed, including a new email address or a gym card bearing a name.

“Therefore the actual number of individuals under a new name is lower than the reported figures,” she said.

However, Ms Webber asked the Justice Secretary to commit to closing “loopholes” which could allow sex offenders to “hide in plain sight”.

She said: “Recent reports have raised concerns about that ability of sex offenders to change their name, whatever the numbers may be.

“This loophole in the legal system allows dangerous criminals to hide in plain sight, and we know of instances where it has allowed dangerous sex offenders to change their name and subsequently target new victims, who have no way of knowing their new identity.”

In response, Ms Constance said the Scottish Government is considering whether to recommend a legislative consent motion – which would allow the changes to take effect in Scotland – for the Criminal Justice Bill.

She said: “I am very actively and seriously considering the UK proposals for legislative change in this area.

“I hope to be in a position to provide a more formal update to Parliament shortly about any requirement for a legislative consent motion as a result of what is proposed. There is a range of amendments, some of which refer to issues in and around name change.”

Sex offenders in Scotland are currently required to notify Police Scotland of a name change within three days, or risk a prison sentence.