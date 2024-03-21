Children waiting longer for treatment as pressure on paediatrics surges – report

Pressures on paediatric staff and services have greatly increased over the past 11 years, leading to longer waiting times for children and young people, a report has found.

The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) examined waiting time data between October 2012 and September 2023.

Over the time period, the total number of paediatric waits – excluding surgical; ear, nose and throat; cardiology; and mental health – rose by 114.6% despite a much smaller growth in the population.

Meanwhile, the percentage of children waiting longer than 12 weeks rose from 1% of all cases in 2012 to 48.9% last year.

The report noted: “Our members tell us that over the past 11 years, pressures on services and staff have greatly increased and this has resulted in a greater number of children and young people waiting for longer periods.”

RCPH Scotland officer Dr Mairi Stark said “bold measures” are needed to improve waiting times and access.

She said: “An 114% increase in outpatient waiting times over the past 11 years signifies a clear failure to prioritise the health and wellbeing of our children.

“Lengthy waits are unacceptable for any patient, but for children and young people the waits can be catastrophic, as many treatments need to be given by a specific age or developmental stage.

“It is not the same as for adults: if you miss the right window to treat a child or wait too long the consequences can be irreversible.

“What’s more, the shocking data in this report is just the very tip of the iceberg.

“We know that there are exceptionally long waits for other services children and young people access, such as surgical, mental health and ear, nose and throat (ENT) services.

“Paediatric services need to match the existing need, and enhanced data collection can be a key tool to understanding where the backlogs are and how to direct resource.

“We need to give the child health workforce the support it needs to care for the children and young people of Scotland.

“We urge the Government to heed our advice and implement our recommendations.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We want all children and young people to attain the highest standard of health and wellbeing possible and are grateful to the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health for preparing their report on the important issue of paediatric care.

“We are committed to driving down waiting times for children and young people and have increased investment in frontline NHS boards by more than half a billion pounds.

“The significant impact of Covid-19 on the normal operation of the NHS cannot be underestimated but we are pleased that paediatric waiting times are going in the right direction.

“We will continue to target resources to reduce waiting times, particularly for those waiting longest for treatment, through maximising productivity and additional resources.

“Since 2014 we have added 43 additional speciality training posts to paediatrics and our workforce will be integral to our continued efforts to reduce waiting times.”