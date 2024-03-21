UK Government borrows higher-than-expected £8.4bn in February

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK Government borrows higher-than-expected £8.4bn in February

By Press Association
UK Government borrowing hit £8.4 billion last month (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
UK Government borrowing hit £8.4 billion last month (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

UK Government borrowing overshot forecasts in February in a potential blow to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said public sector net borrowing hit £8.4 billion last month, amid higher benefits payments such as cost-of-living support.

Economists said on Thursday the reading means that the Government could surpass borrowing forecasts for the fiscal year from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

ECONOMY Borrowing
(PA Graphics)

The reading for February was above the forecasts from economists, who had predicted net borrowing of £6 billion for the month.

However, it was still £3.4 billion lower than the same month a year earlier.

It came after central government receipts – the money the state receives through most taxes – were recorded at £86.4 billion for February.

This was up £7.2 billion as Britons and businesses paid out more income tax, VAT and corporation tax.

Meanwhile, central government spending was recorded at £89.6 billion, up £2.9 billion against the same month last year.

This was partly driven by a £5.9 billion increase in social benefits, after an inflation-linked increase in benefit payments and £2 billion in cost-of-living payments.

Meanwhile, public sector net debt excluding public sector banks was £2,659.4 billion at the end of February 2024, £157.4 billion more than at the end of February last year.

Debt was provisionally estimated at around 97.1% of the UK’s annual gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of February, the ONS said.

Senior ONS statistician Jessica Barnaby said: “This was the fourth consecutive month in which borrowing was lower than in the same month a year ago, with growth in tax receipts exceeding growth in spending.

“Across the financial year to date, borrowing was the lowest it has been for four years.

“Relative to the size of our economy, debt remains at levels last seen in the early 1960s.”

Ruth Gregory, deputy chief UK economist at Capital Economics, said the higher-than-predicted monthly borrowing data means the Government could overshoot forecasts for the year to March.

“This means that borrowing in March will have to come in at just £7.2 billion for the OBR’s full-year forecast of £114 billion to be met,” she said.

“Given that borrowing last March was £16.9 billion, that seems very unlikely.

“That said, we still expect borrowing to fall more quickly beyond 2025/26 than the OBR expects.

“This may mean the Government squeezes in another pre-election giveaway in a fiscal event later this year.”

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Laura Trott said: “It was right that this Government provided billions of pounds to support individuals and businesses during Covid, and pay half of people’s energy bills after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“But we can’t leave future generations to pick up the tab.

“The plan is working.”