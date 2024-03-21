Yousaf denies children being ‘failed’ amid rising paediatric waits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf denies children being ‘failed’ amid rising paediatric waits

By Press Association
Recent data has suggested many children face long waits for health treatment (PA)
Humza Yousaf has denied accusations his Government is failing Scottish children.

The First Minister came under fire from Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar after a raft of figures showed significant waits for children across a range of health areas.

A Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) report showed paediatric waits, excluding surgical, ear, nose and throat, cardiology and mental health, rose by 114.6% between October 2012 and 2023.

The figures also showed the percentage of children waiting longer than 12 weeks rose from 1% of all cases in 2012 to 48.9%.

Anas Sarwar accused the Government of ‘failing Scotland’s children’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions, Mr Sarwar also addressed stagnating child poverty figures.

He said: The report makes clear there’s 11 years of decline – every day of which there has been an SNP Government.

“The crisis in children’s health goes further than even this report warns. Across our NHS, whether in Camhs (mental health) services or other specialisms, children face unacceptable waits that have left them distressed and in pain.

“Isn’t it clear that Humza Yousaf and every member of this SNP are failing Scotland’s children?”

The First Minister replied: “No, I don’t agree with that. There is progress being made.”

He said ministers are taking the RCPCH report “very seriously”, but he argued data from April to December 2023 showed the paediatric new outpatients list reduced by 21%, while waits over 52 weeks reduced by 12% and 78 weeks by 31%.

Mr Yousaf added: “We’re also making sure that we’re investing in the workforce. Paediatric specialty consultants, we have increased the number by 15% in the last five years, by 64% in the last 10 years.

“I don’t take lightly at all the issues that Anas Sarwar raises about the long waits that parents and children are having to suffer.”

But Mr Sarwar said: “He simply does not get it. In every area of responsibility from the SNP Government, children are being failed with catastrophic consequences.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf said ‘progress is being made’ on waiting times (Jane Barlow/PA)

Dr Mairi Stark, RCPH Scotland officer, said the lengthy waits signified “a clear failure to prioritise the health and wellbeing of our children”.

She added: “Lengthy waits are unacceptable for any patient, but for children and young people the waits can be catastrophic, as many treatments need to be given by a specific age or developmental stage.

“It is not the same as for adults: if you miss the right window to treat a child or wait too long, the consequences can be irreversible.

“What’s more, the shocking data in this report is just the very tip of the iceberg.

“We know that there are exceptionally long waits for other services children and young people access, such as surgical, mental health, and ear, nose and throat (ENT) services.

“Paediatric services need to match the existing need, and enhanced data collection can be a key tool to understanding where the backlogs are and how to direct resource.

“We need to give the child health workforce the support it needs to care for the children and young people of Scotland.

“We urge the Government to heed our advice and implement our recommendations.”