SNP requests fragment be reunited with Stone of Destiny in Perth

By Press Association
The ancient piece of sandstone is associated with royal coronations (Mike Boyd/PA)
The ancient piece of sandstone is associated with royal coronations (Mike Boyd/PA)

The SNP has requested that a fragment said to be from the Stone of Destiny be reunited with the rest of the artefact when it goes on display at its new home in Perth.

Experts, though, must first assess whether the small chip in the party’s Edinburgh headquarters is an authentic piece of the ancient Stone of Scone.

The SNP’s national executive committee has now agreed the fragment should be passed to the Commissioners for the Safeguarding of the Regalia, the officers who are responsible for the preservation of the stone.

It is understood Historic Environment Scotland will shortly study the fragment to determine its authenticity.

Stone of Destiny – Beating Retreat ceremony
Humza Yousaf is one of the officials responsible for preserving the royal regalia (Mike Boyd/PA)

Former first minister Alex Salmond was given the fragment by the son of one of the pro-independence students who famously stole the Stone of Scone from Westminster Abbey in 1950.

The Stone of Destiny itself has been associated with the Scottish and UK monarchies for centuries, and is about to go on display at Perth Museum as part of a £27 million redevelopment.

Members of the SNP’s governing body agreed the measures following a representation from the party’s longest-serving MP Pete Wishart, who represents Perth.

The party has asked that it be reunited with the rest of the stone at Perth Museum.

Mr Wishart said: “I am absolutely delighted that the SNP has agreed to this request and that the fragment is being passed on.

“I also hope the Keepers of the Regalia will favourably consider the party’s request that it is displayed along with the stone if its provenance is confirmed.

“This fragment has its own particular story and will be a fantastic addition to the rich tapestry and mystery surrounding the stone.”

SNP chief executive Murray Foote said: “When Pete first wrote to us, we wanted to do everything possible to ensure that the fragment was given to the new Perth Museum to be viewed by the Scottish public with the rest of the stone.

“I am pleased it is being given over to the safe-keeping of the Keepers of the Regalia with our request that it is reunited with the rest of the stone.

King Charles III Service of Thanksgiving
The stone has been associated with royal coronations for centuries (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Given its unique journey from its origins to our stewardship, we hope to see it on full display in the near future.”

As the Keeper of the Great Seal of Scotland, First Minister Humza Yousaf is one of those responsible for the royal regalia.

However, he has recused himself from decisions about the stone fragment, given he is also the leader of the SNP.

Last week, a special “farewell” ceremony was been held to mark the departure of the Stone of Destiny from Edinburgh Castle.

In 1950, a group of students carried out an audacious raid to steal the stone from Westminster Abbey and return it to Scotland in order to advance the cause of independence.

It was later found on the site of the High Altar at Arbroath Abbey and it was used in Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation three years later.

When the stone was formally returned to Scotland in 1996 to go on display at Edinburgh Castle, crowds lined the streets as it made its way up the Royal Mile.

Last year, the Stone of Destiny once again returned to London to carry out its traditional role in the coronation of the King before coming back to Edinburgh Castle.

In recent months it has emerged that a fragment of the stone may be in a cupboard at the SNP’s headquarters after Mr Salmond was given a chip by the late Sir Neil MacCormick – the son of one of the students whose raid in 1950 led to the block splitting in two.