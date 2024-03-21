Fourth Scottish council declares housing emergency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fourth Scottish council declares housing emergency

By Press Association
Councillors backed the motion on a housing emergency on Thursday (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A fourth local authority in Scotland has declared a housing emergency.

Fife Council representatives voted in favour of a motion at its meeting on Thursday, noting “with great concern” the “extreme pressures” in housing and homelessness services across the area.

The motion also called on the Scottish Government to reverse its much-criticised cut in the housing budget for the year ahead, which ministers blamed on a lack of capital funding from the UK Government.

Similar motions have been passed by councillors in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Argyll and Bute, but MSPs rejected a Labour push to declare a nationwide housing emergency.

Speaking after the meeting, Labour councillor Judy Hamilton said the council had “worked very hard” to avert the need for a declaration, but they “now have no choice”.

The biggest contributor, she said, to fixing the homelessness problem is the continued building of social housing, describing the cut to the housing budget as “extremely concerning”.

She added: “We are now officially therefore declaring a housing emergency.

“We will now work with partners to bring forward a housing emergency action plan to the cabinet committee in June, supplementing and accelerating actions already agreed.”

Scottish Tory housing spokesman Miles Briggs said the Government “cannot keep denying reality” and should declare a nationwide housing emergency.

“They have failed to get a grip on this situation for too long and last month shamefully slashed the housing budget by almost £200 million while also short-changing our councils who are unable to give people the housing they need,” he said.

“Homelessness levels have soared as a result and a record number of children are living in temporary accommodation.

Housing minister Paul McLennan said: “Scotland has led the UK in housing by delivering more than 126,000 affordable homes since 2007. We are investing £752 million in affordable housing this financial year, the majority of which will be for social rent.

“Fife has benefited in 2023-24 from a core allocation of nearly £35 million and an additional £7 million in-year boost.

“I regularly engage with Fife Council to find solutions to the housing pressures they are facing, including making sure they work with the Empty Homes Partnership to bring more empty properties back into use to increase housing stock.

“The UK Government failed to inflation-proof their capital budget and this has resulted in nearly a 10% real terms cut in our UK capital funding between 2023-24 and 2027-28.

“Likewise, our financial transactions budget – key to delivering affordable housing – has been cut by 62%. This is on top of the disastrous impact Brexit has had on construction supply chain issues, labour shortages and the inflationary pressures driven by UK Government financial mismanagement.”