Police forces to be given powers to charge domestic abuse suspects under Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Police forces to be given powers to charge domestic abuse suspects under Labour

By Press Association
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper has backed the commission’s findings (PA)
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper has backed the commission’s findings (PA)

Six police forces would be given powers to charge domestic abuse suspects under a Labour government, the party said as it criticised a “breakdown in communication” between prosecutors and officers.

Rape victims would also be offered specialist support advisers to sit alongside them while giving evidence in court under proposals backed by the Opposition to reform the criminal justice system.

The recommendations were made as part of a review by Labour’s charging commission, which the party has tasked with drawing up plans to help increase the number of offences solved if it wins the next general election.

Dame Vera Baird
Dame Vera Baird chairs the commission (PA)

The expert panel, chaired by former victims’ commissioner Dame Vera Baird, has warned of a “chasm” in joint working between police and the Crown Prosecution Service which it says causes delays in the justice system.

Under its recommendations, some forces would be permitted to charge domestic violence suspects where releasing them from custody could endanger the victim and where lawyers have been unable to make a charging decision in time.

It follows a pilot by the chief constable of West Yorkshire Police whereby emergency powers can be used when an alleged abuser in a high-risk case is under arrest but due to be bailed before the CPS determines whether to prosecute.

The trial would be expanded to the six forces with the highest file quality standards, Labour said.

The four other key recommendations made by the charging commission, which have been accepted in full by the party, are:

– Giving rape, domestic abuse and sexual assault victims the right to have specialist support advisers throughout the criminal justice process, including sitting alongside them as they give evidence at trial in court
– A statutory duty on chief constables and chief crown prosecutors to develop new “joint justice arrangements” in every area and devise an annual “joint charging action plan” as part of efforts to improve co-operation between the two agencies
– Annual joint inspections to ensure the CPS and police boost communication, reduce delays, bolster case file quality and drive up the charge rate
– Changing data protection laws so police no longer have to redact case files before they are sent to crown prosecutors, saving thousands of officer hours every year.

The commission concludes that there has been a “breakdown in confidence and communication” between the police and the CPS with officers and prosecutors often refusing to speak to one another.

Burdensome red tape and poor quality case files prepared by police are adding to the problems, according to the panel.

The commission gathered evidence from policing bodes including the National Police Chiefs’ Council as well as the CPS and a number of forces.

One lawyer who had been working for the CPS for more than three years said they had never spoken to a police officer, it said.

Emily Thornberry
Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry (PA)

Some 1.6 million victims dropped out of the process last year alone, the commission also found.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “After 14 years of Conservative government, more criminals are being let off and more victims are being let down. The catastrophic collapse in the proportion of crimes being charged must be reversed if victims are to have confidence in the system again – and the police and CPS must both play their part in turning things around.

“This expert commission found a breakdown in communication and confidence between the two agencies which is resulting in devastating delays and poor outcomes for victims. Labour will implement its common-sense recommendations to ensure the criminal justice system delivers for the people it is there to serve.”

Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry said: “The paramount concern of the police and CPS should be delivering for victims, not defending their own turf. That means working hand in glove throughout the process, with joint action plans to reduce delays and friction, and get charge rates back up to where they should be.”

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “Wherever Labour are in charge, they have failed to reduce crime – letting down local people who deserve to feel safe on their streets.

“Only the Conservatives have a plan to tackle crime and our plan is working. We have driven crime down by over half since 2010 and recruited 20,000 more police, giving our police the resources they need to keep our communities safe.”