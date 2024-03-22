SNP and Tories stoking division to cling to power, claims Labour

The SNP and the Conservatives are “stoking up division” to hold onto power, Scottish Labour has claimed.

Party MSPs and parliamentary candidates will gather in Glasgow ahead of a day of campaigning on Friday, pledging to “boot out this rotten Tory government” at the next election.

Party leader Anas Sarwar pointed to criticisms of both parties in recent weeks, particularly the storm surrounding Tory donor Frank Hester’s comments about MP Diane Abbott – dubbed “racist” by Downing Street.

“This last week has shown clearly why Scotland needs change and why Scottish Labour is the only party that can deliver it,” Mr Sarwar said.

“Both the Tories and the SNP are stoking up division in our society in a desperate attempt to cling on to power.

“As the Tories defend donations from racists and the SNP preside over chaos in our public services, it is clear that Scotland deserves better.

“The fact is that the people of Scotland know that time is up for these two failing governments.

“Only Labour has a plan to fix our politics, tackle the cost-of-living crisis, make work pay and deliver new jobs.”

Scottish Tory chairman Craig Hoy said: “Anas Sarwar’s offer of change doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. His party have voted with the SNP on a whole host of their disastrous policy from the hate crime act to gender self-ID laws.

“It is clear that in swathes of seats across Scotland, the election is a straight fight between the Scottish Conservatives and the SNP.

“In constituencies up and down the country, only by voting Scottish Conservatives can you stop the SNP and get the focus onto Scotland’s real priorities.”

SNP MSP Clare Haughey said Mr Sarwar should “stand up for Scotland’s NHS” ahead of Labour’s day of action in Glasgow on Friday.

Ms Haughey added: “During this week’s First Minister’s Questions Anas Sarwar had no fewer than two opportunities to confirm whether a Labour government would reverse the Tories’ legacy of devastating cuts to Scotland’s health services – and twice he completely failed to do so.

“Either the Scottish Labour branch office leader isn’t privy to his Westminster bosses’ plans for Scotland, or they don’t want to tell us what they are.

“We know this week just how much his colleagues admire Margaret Thatcher’s financial policies, but Anas Sarwar needs to come clean today on whether a UK Labour government will protect health services in Scotland.

“The people of Scotland need politicians who will stand up for Scotland’s NHS against Westminster austerity – Anas Sarwar and Scottish Labour are simply not up to the job.”