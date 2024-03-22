SNP and Tories stoking division to cling to power, claims Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP and Tories stoking division to cling to power, claims Labour

By Press Association
The Scottish Labour leader will campaign with MSPs and candidates in Glasgow on Friday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The SNP and the Conservatives are “stoking up division” to hold onto power, Scottish Labour has claimed.

Party MSPs and parliamentary candidates will gather in Glasgow ahead of a day of campaigning on Friday, pledging to “boot out this rotten Tory government” at the next election.

Party leader Anas Sarwar pointed to criticisms of both parties in recent weeks, particularly the storm surrounding Tory donor Frank Hester’s comments about MP Diane Abbott – dubbed “racist” by Downing Street.

“This last week has shown clearly why Scotland needs change and why Scottish Labour is the only party that can deliver it,” Mr Sarwar said.

“Both the Tories and the SNP are stoking up division in our society in a desperate attempt to cling on to power.

“As the Tories defend donations from racists and the SNP preside over chaos in our public services, it is clear that Scotland deserves better.

“The fact is that the people of Scotland know that time is up for these two failing governments.

“Only Labour has a plan to fix our politics, tackle the cost-of-living crisis, make work pay and deliver new jobs.”

Scottish Tory chairman Craig Hoy said: “Anas Sarwar’s offer of change doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. His party have voted with the SNP on a whole host of their disastrous policy from the hate crime act to gender self-ID laws.

“It is clear that in swathes of seats across Scotland, the election is a straight fight between the Scottish Conservatives and the SNP.

“In constituencies up and down the country, only by voting Scottish Conservatives can you stop the SNP and get the focus onto Scotland’s real priorities.”

SNP MSP Clare Haughey said Mr Sarwar should “stand up for Scotland’s NHS” ahead of Labour’s day of action in Glasgow on Friday.

Ms Haughey added: “During this week’s First Minister’s Questions Anas Sarwar had no fewer than two opportunities to confirm whether a Labour government would reverse the Tories’ legacy of devastating cuts to Scotland’s health services – and twice he completely failed to do so.

“Either the Scottish Labour branch office leader isn’t privy to his Westminster bosses’ plans for Scotland, or they don’t want to tell us what they are.

“We know this week just how much his colleagues admire Margaret Thatcher’s financial policies, but Anas Sarwar needs to come clean today on whether a UK Labour government will protect health services in Scotland.

“The people of Scotland need politicians who will stand up for Scotland’s NHS against Westminster austerity – Anas Sarwar and Scottish Labour are simply not up to the job.”