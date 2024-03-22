Angela Rayner says questions about her tax affairs were ‘manufactured’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angela Rayner says questions about her tax affairs were ‘manufactured’

By Press Association
Deputy Labour Party leader Angela Rayner
Deputy Labour Party leader Angela Rayner (PA)

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has said a controversy about her tax affairs was “manufactured” in an attempt to smear her.

Ms Rayner, the shadow housing secretary, has faced questions about whether she paid the right amount of tax on the sale of her former council house due to confusion over whether it was her principal residency.

“I’ve been very clear there’s no rules broken,” she told BBC’s Newsnight programme. “They [the Conservatives] tried to manufacture a police investigation.

Keir Starmer visit to Shropshire
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner during a visit to a new build housing estate in Shropshire

“They [the police] said there’s no issues there. I got tax advice which says there was no capital gains tax. It’s a non-story manufactured to try and smear me.”

A book by former Conservative Party deputy chairman Lord Ashcroft, Red Queen? The Unauthorised Biography of Angela Rayner, suggested that she failed to properly declare her main residency.

Ms Rayner insists the property in Vicarage Road, Stockport – which she sold in 2015 for a reported £48,500 profit before she entered Parliament – was her “principal property” despite her husband living elsewhere at the time.

Government guidance says tenants can apply to buy their council home through the right-to-buy scheme if it is their “only or main home”.

HMRC rules state married couples or civil partners can only count one property as their primary residence.

“I was a home care worker, you know, I didn’t have an accountant,” she said. “I had, as most people would: you put your house on the market, you get a legal conveyancing solicitor, and you get an estate agent.

“But since those allegations were put to me, I got expert tax advice to make sure that I hadn’t done anything wrong.”

She continued: “No, I wasn’t aware of the HMRC rules… when I sold that property.

“I sold it as most people would put it on the market, got the solicitor and the estate agents, etc. Since those allegations were put to me, the tax laws on capital gains tax and principal private residency, etc. is very complex, including marriage.

“I got that advice that is categoric that I do not owe any capital gains tax on that.”