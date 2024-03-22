Child poverty targets can be met, Somerville insists despite recent increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Child poverty targets can be met, Somerville insists despite recent increase

By Press Association
Recent figures showed 260,000 children (26%) were living in relative poverty in Scotland in 2022-23 (Alamy/PA)
Scotland still has a path to meeting its statutory child poverty targets but it will be “challenging”, the Social Justice Secretary has said.

Shirley-Anne Somerville was speaking after statistics released on Thursday showed 260,000 children (26%) were living in relative poverty in Scotland in 2022-23.

That was up by about 30,000 from the previous year, after housing costs.

It led to child poverty campaigners reiterating their calls for the Scottish Government to increase the Scottish child payment to £40 per week, up from £25 currently and £26.70 from April.

Ms Somerville discussed the figures on the BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Friday.

She said: “We do think we can meet our statutory poverty targets, they will undoubtedly be challenging.”

Shirley-Anne Somerville
Shirley-Anne Somerville said the Government is committed to reducing child poverty (PA)

It was put to her that the Fraser of Allander Institute has said Scotland is not on track to meet the interim child poverty target of 18% for 2023/24.

The legally-set target is to reduce relative child poverty to 10% by 2030.

Ms Somerville continued: “They are challenging, I’ve absolutely no doubt within that.

“But we do have a credible path to be able to meet those targets.

“That’s because of the £3 billion worth of expenditure that we have.”

She said the Scottish Government will do everything it can in the powers and budget it has to tackle child poverty, but she claimed the UK Government is continuing to “push people into poverty”.

Recent increases in the Scottish child payment demonstrate how seriously the Scottish Government takes the issue, she said.

Nicola Killean, the Children and Young People’s Commissioner, spoke on the same programme about the poverty targets.

She said: “There’s a lot of concern that those targets won’t be hit and I think figures are a call to action.

“More has to be done by the UK and Scottish governments.”

She agreed with calls to increase the Scottish child payment further, but said governments must look at “multiple levers” to deal with child poverty.