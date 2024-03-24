Lib Dem leader says he ‘almost feels sorry’ for First Minister Humza Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Lib Dem leader says he ‘almost feels sorry’ for First Minister Humza Yousaf

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf is preparing to mark his first year in charge as Scotland’s First Minister (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has said he almost feels sorry for Humza Yousaf as he prepares to mark one year in post as First Minister.

Mr Yousaf was sworn in to the role on March 29 20223, at the time becoming both the youngest person to hold the post and the first black and minority ethnic (BAME) politician to have the job.

His leadership for the SNP has at times been overshadowed by the police investigation into the party’s finances, which last year saw former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband, ex SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, arrested and questioned by officers, though both were released without charge.

After years of the SNP being dominant in Scottish politics, Mr Cole-Hamilton said the party was “coming back down to earth with a bump”.

Speaking about his rivals, the Lib Dem leader said: “Scandals have engulfed their party and every policy initiative they touch ends in chaos.

“I almost feel a little sorry for Humza Yousaf.”

Mr Cole-Hamilton insisted Scots were “sick and tired of division”, and wanted politicians “that won’t make empty promises but will get the basics right, like local access to GPs and dentists and tackling the cost-of-living crisis”.

He added: “On these issues, Humza Yousaf has been nowhere.”

The SNP has been contacted for comment.