Gamekeepers signal ‘fundamental opposition’ to deer management proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Gamekeepers signal ‘fundamental opposition’ to deer management proposals

By Press Association
Gamekeepers have said they will not take part in a Scottish Government consultation that proposes changes to deer management (Danny Lawson/PA)
Gamekeepers have said they will not take part in a Scottish Government consultation that proposes changes to deer management (Danny Lawson/PA)

Gamekeepers have told ministers of their “fundamental and collective opposition” to changes to deer management being proposed by the Scottish Government.

The Scottish Gamekeepers Association has written to both Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon and biodiversity minister Lorna Slater to make clear it “cannot, with conscience, support measures” contained within the Scottish Government’s consultation.

Ministers propose creating new deer management nature restoration orders (DMNROs), which would give additional powers to nature agency NatureScot.

These could see a “range of deer management actions required” – including culling – in order to encourage nature restoration.

Not complying with an action requirement under a DMNRO would be an offence, the Scottish Government consultation says.

The SGA fears such orders could force gamekeepers to take part in the culling and gralloching – or disembowelling – of heavily-pregnant hind deer.

An SGA position paper warned this could be a “welfare and mental health issue for the deer manager”.

It stated: “One of our deer managers still recoils, 25 years on, from culling a hind in the first week of March and having to kill the calf inside.

“The SGA deer group believes that, if MSPs are to approve this, they should have to participate in the gralloching of a heavily pregnant hind themselves – that is how strongly this issue resonates.”

With the SGA accusing the Scottish Government of having “controversially progressed” previous changes to deer management “despite almost unilateral opposition from professionals”, it has now made clear it will not take part in this latest consultation.

Instead, the group said it would “seek other avenues, outside of the Government’s consultation” where the voices of those involved in deer management could be “better reflected”.

Lorna Slater said she was ‘conscious that there are a wide range of interests in the management of wild deer’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The SGA is currently proposing pilot schemes which it says could help meet targets for higher culls and improving biodiversity.

However, it made clear that “having examined the issues, it cannot, with conscience, support measures contained within the consultation, or the process behind it”.

Writing in the consultation document, Ms Slater stressed she was “conscious that there are a wide range of interests in the management of wild deer”.

The biodiversity minister said that “effective deer management” was required as part of efforts to restore the natural environment.

She stated: “Achieving our ambitious targets on tree planting, woodland regeneration and peatland restoration will have a profound impact on improving our natural environment in the years to come, but we will not achieve those aims without effective deer management.

“That means we need to get the right balance of the right densities of wild deer in the right areas to maximise the environmental benefits they can bring as part of a healthy, functioning ecosystem.”