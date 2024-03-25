UK Space Agency to open office in Scotland for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK Space Agency to open office in Scotland for first time

By Press Association
The office will be based at Queen Elizabeth House in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
The UK Space Agency is opening an office in Scotland for the first time as it seeks to support the country’s growing space sector.

The UK Government agency will open an office at Queen Elizabeth House in Edinburgh, which is already home to a number of UK departments.

The first ever satellite launch into space from UK soil is expected later this year, with German company Rocket Factory Augsburg aiming to carry out its first flight from SaxaVord Spaceport in Shetland in the summer.

A number of companies around Glasgow are involved in satellite manufacture and the Scottish space sector is believed to generate £180 million in income a year, and employs more than 8,500 people.

The UK Space Agency says around 30 staff will be based in Edinburgh initially but this may grow in the future.

Rocket Factory Augsburg�s plans
SaxaVord on Shetland could host the first UK space launch later this year (SaxaVord/PA)

Its overall headquarters is moving to Harwell in Oxfordshire and offices are also opening in Cardiff and Leicester.

The agency’s chief executive, Paul Bate, said: “Scotland is a global hub for satellite manufacturing and the analysis of satellite data and it is increasingly becoming a leading destination for satellite launch.

“We have seen a significant rise in space organisations across the Scottish space ecosystem and it’s crucial we nurture their skills and expertise, and connect them with the wider sector, to ensure we continue this journey.”

The agency has awarded money to the spaceports under construction at SaxaVord and in Sutherland, as well as a number of companies building rockets.

UK Government minister for Scotland, Lord Donald Cameron, said: “The Scottish space sector continues to go from strength to strength, with the latest figures showing an almost £40 million increase in income and more than 100 new, highly-skilled jobs with support from the UK Government.”

Hina Khan, executive director of the trade body Space Scotland, said: “We eagerly anticipate the opportunities that this closer collaboration will bring, as we work hand in hand to leverage Scotland’s strengths and expertise.

“By fostering greater connectivity and co-operation, we can drive innovation, create new jobs, and propel Scotland’s space sector to even greater heights.”