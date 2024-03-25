NHS watchdog apologises to doctors over handling of patient safety concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS watchdog apologises to doctors over handling of patient safety concerns

By Press Association
Healthcare Improvement Scotland has apologised to the 29 consultants at Glasgow’s QEUH (Jff Moore/PA)
Healthcare Improvement Scotland has apologised to the 29 consultants at Glasgow’s QEUH (Jff Moore/PA)

An NHS watchdog has apologised to consultants at one of Scotland’s flagship hospitals for its “shortcomings” in investigating patient safety concerns.

Doctors working at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) emergency department alerted Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) in May 2023 of 18 months’ worth of evidence on overcrowding and staff shortages which they say “seriously compromised” the safety of patients.

However, the watchdog did not ask to see that evidence or meet with the 29 consultants who flagged the concerns, instead launching an investigation and speaking with senior executives at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC).

The investigation was closed in August last year.

However, the watchdog upheld complaints in January this year that consultants were not given the opportunity to discuss their concerns, or present their evidence.

A letter, seen by BBC Scotland, from HIS chief executive Robbie Pearson, said: “I would like to offer my sincere, unreserved apology for our shortcomings in this matter and the clear distress they caused you all.”

He also offered an “assurance” that HIS will learn lessons as a result of the complaint.

The watchdog has now been presented with the evidence from consultants.

NHS Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow
Doctors at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow had outlined concerns to the watchdog (Jane Barlow/PA)

Dr Lailah Peel, deputy chair of BMA Scotland and an A&E doctor, told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “The fact that consultants have had to go to that level to raise these kind of concerns, and then they’ve been essentially ignored until this point, is really, really worrying.

“What we really need to see now is not just an apology but some actual action that is going to help these consultants, help the whole department, and help patient safety.”

But she warned that overcrowding was a concern all across hospitals in Scotland, adding that “no A&E staff member will be able to tell you they have not seen harm happen to a patient that could’ve been avoidable in the last three years”.

A spokesman for HIS said: “We can confirm that we first received patient safety concerns in May 2023 from consultants at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital regarding the hospital’s emergency department.

“These concerns were considered through our responding to concerns process, which allows NHS staff to raise concerns in confidence about the quality and safety of healthcare.

“Following our initial response outlining our findings, we received a complaint from the consultants about their experience of the process. We met with the consultants and agreed with aspects of their complaint and instigated action to address the issues that were raised.

“We take the findings of the complaint very seriously and are committed to ensuring that our processes for handling concerns about patient safety are robust.

“We recently received additional information from the consultants about their patient safety concerns, and this information is currently being considered.

“Meeting again with the consultants will be part of our process for considering these concerns.”

An NHSGGC spokesman said: “We are committed to improving the patient experience at the QEUH and have been working with consultants within the emergency department (ED) alongside HIS following concerns raised around staffing and capacity levels.

“The ED team are involved in hospital-wide plans to support the department by relieving pressures on the front door and improving overall patient safety which remains our top priority.”