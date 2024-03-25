Sadiq Khan claims Tories would ‘cancel’ free school meals and TfL fare freeze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sadiq Khan claims Tories would ‘cancel’ free school meals and TfL fare freeze

By Press Association
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at the launch of his poster campaign in central London for the London mayoral election. (Stefan Rousseau, PA)
Sadiq Khan has said Londoners have a “clear choice” between himself and a Conservative mayor who would “cancel” his policies in the upcoming mayoral election.

Speaking in central London on Monday morning, Mr Khan branded the May election as a “clear two-horse race” between himself and the Conservative candidate, Susan Hall.

The incumbent mayor unveiled the posters for his re-election campaign that claim Ms Hall would “cancel” several of Khan’s flagship policies including TfL fare freezes, free school meals, action on cleaner air and progress on police reform.

Ms Hall’s campaign spokesman said Mr Khan’s comments were a “complete distortion of the truth”.

Mr Khan is currently seeking an unprecedented third term in office and launched his election campaign last week with a pledge to build 40,000 new council homes by the end of the decade.

The mayor said: “The choice on May 2 is quite clear: me, who’s been delivering a fairer, safer, greener, more affordable London, or the Tories who would cancel that.”

Mr Khan emphasised the possibility of “real transformation” for the capital should he be re-elected alongside a Labour government.

The mayor said: “There’s a possibility of a Labour mayor and a Labour government working together, rather than rowing against the tide of a Tory government.

“We’d have the winds of a Labour government at our back, bringing about real transformation in London.”

Ms Hall launched her mayoral election campaign on Sunday, promising to “listen to Londoners”, and has denied Mr Khan’s claims.

A campaign spokesman for Ms Hall said: “This is a complete distortion of the truth and the mayor knows it.

“He’s making stuff up, as usual, probably because his own record is so appalling that he has nothing else to say.”

Ms Hall’s key pledges include scrapping the expansion of the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) on her first day in office, removing Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) and a crackdown on crime.