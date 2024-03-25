Tories delete attack ad showing New York instead of London

The Conservative Party has deleted an attack ad on Labour featuring scenes from New York despite the video being about London.

The clip posted on X attacking London Mayor Sadiq Khan used footage of a stampede in a New York subway station.

The ad in support of Tory mayoral candidate Susan Hall was quickly withdrawn and replaced with a video where the New York scenes had been cut.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan launched his re-election campaign last week (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A source close to Mr Khan said: “It’s true to form for the Tory campaign.

“It’s a deeply misleading attack intentionally talking down London, from a candidate who appears to have no love for the city she aspires to lead.”

Ms Hall is running against Labour incumbent Mr Khan in the London mayoral election on May 2.

In the original black-and-white video, the scenes of a stampede at New York’s Penn Station in 2017 were overlaid with an ominous US-accented narrator saying: “A 54% increase in knife crime since the Labour Mayor seized power has the metropolis teetering on the brink of chaos.

“And in the chaos, people seek a desperate reprieve.”

FACT: London under Labour has become a crime capital of the world 🥀 pic.twitter.com/IKoOFHwHvo — Conservatives (@Conservatives) March 25, 2024

The video also warned of “squads of Ulez-enforcers dressed in black, faces covered with masks, terrorising communities at the beck and call of their Labour Mayor master, who has implemented a tax on driving, forcing people to stay inside or go underground.

“Gripped by the tendrils of rising crime, London citizens stay inside.

“The streets are quiet.”

Mr Khan took office in 2016 and is seeking an unprecedented third term in office.

The Conservatives have been contacted for comment.