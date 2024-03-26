Most new junior doctor posts in Scotland filled in 2023, figures show

More than 1,100 entry-level posts for junior doctors were filled in 2023, according to the latest figures.

Statistics published by NHS Education for Scotland showed that 1,156 (94%) of the 1,231 jobs advertised were successfully filled last year.

The figures includes all entry-level posts in anaesthetics, radiology, emergency medicine, surgery and psychiatry.

The data also showed that 100% of all GP training programmes advertised were filled for the first time ever.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “It’s clear from these results that Scotland continues to perform strongly in the field of medical education and training.

“This reflects the dedication of our NHS staff who deliver high quality training while also caring for their patients alongside our continued investment in expanding our medical workforce and improving conditions.

“Last year, BMA junior doctors accepted a record pay deal in Scotland, the single biggest investment in junior doctor pay since the Scottish Parliament was established in 1999.

“This maintains our commitment to make Scotland the best place in the UK for junior doctors to work and train.

“I’m delighted to see so many aspiring doctors are choosing to practise medicine in Scotland and I’d like to take this opportunity to welcome these new doctors into our health service.”

The junior doctor pay deal saw a 12.4% increase for 2023-24, alongside the 4.5% uplift for 2022-23.

Professor Emma Watson, executive medical director at NHS Education for Scotland, said the results “demonstrate that doctors are attracted to working and living in Scotland”.

She added: “However, we must continue to support the wellbeing of staff who deliver care in our health system as well as their thriving careers.

“We would strongly encourage school leavers and people looking to change jobs to consider careers in medicine, nursing and other health and care professions in Scotland.”