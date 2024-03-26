Cancer waiting times performance fell in final quarter of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cancer waiting times performance fell in final quarter of 2023

By Press Association
NHS Scotland’s performance against key cancer waiting times targets declined in the last three months of 2023, official figures showed. (Rui Vieira/PA)
NHS performance against key cancer waiting times targets has fallen again, the latest figures show.

The Scottish Government has set the target of having 95% of patients start treatment within 62 days of first being referred for help when cancer is suspected, but statistics for the last three months of 2023 show this was achieved for fewer than three-quarters of patients.

Of the 4,457 people referred, 71.1% of patients started receiving treatment within two months, Public Health Scotland data covering October to December last year shows.

This was down from 71.9% in the previous quarter and compares to 83.7% of patients starting treatment within the target time in the last three months of 2019, prior to the Covid pandemic.

That means NHS Scotland as a whole has not met the 62-day standard since the final three months of 2012.

In the latest figures, only one health board – NHS Orkney – met the 62-day standard, with 100% of patients starting cancer treatment within this time.

In NHS Shetland, only 50% of patients started cancer treatment within two months of first being referred, while in NHS Grampian the figure was 54.4%.

A second target that 95% of cancer patients should start any treatment within 31 days of a decision being made to treat them was “narrowly missed”, Public Health Scotland said.

This target was achieved for 94.1% of the 6,829 eligible patients during the period October to December last year.

That is down from 94.9% the previous quarter, and compares to the 96.5% of patients who started being treated within a month of a decision being made to treat them in the final quarter of 2019.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said tackling cancer remains a ‘national priority’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Eight of Scotland’s 15 NHS boards achieved the 31-day target in the last quarter of 2023 – Golden Jubilee National Hospital, NHS Ayrshire and Arran, NHS Borders, NHS Dumfries and Galloway, NHS Forth Valley, NHS Orkney, NHS Shetland and NHS Western Isles.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said while the NHS remains under pressure, more patients are being treated than before the pandemic.

He also stressed “cancer remains a national priority for the NHS and Scottish Government”.

Mr Gray said: “We’re treating more patients on 62 and 31-day pathways than before the Covid-19 pandemic – over 700 more and over 400 more respectively in this latest quarter.

“The 31-day standard was narrowly missed this quarter, and the median wait for treatment was just five days.

“Nevertheless, we remain absolutely committed to reducing waiting times and a further £10 million of funding has been given in 2023-24 to support this improvement.

“Cancer remains a national priority for the NHS and Scottish Government, which is why we published a new 10-year strategy in June 2023, focused on improving cancer survival and providing equitable access to treatment.”