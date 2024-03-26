Uber Eats driver wins payout over discriminatory facial recognition checks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Uber Eats driver wins payout over discriminatory facial recognition checks

By Press Association
An Uber Eats driver has received a payout to end a legal claim following allegations that the platform’s AI-powered facial recognition checks required to work for the delivery firm were racially discriminatory (John Walton/PA)
An Uber Eats driver has received a payout to end a legal claim following allegations that the platform’s AI-powered facial recognition checks required to work for the delivery firm were racially discriminatory (John Walton/PA)

An Uber Eats driver has received a payout to end a legal claim following allegations that the platform’s AI-powered facial recognition checks required to work for the delivery firm were racially discriminatory.

In 2021, Pa Edrissa Manjang was told he was being removed from working for the platform because of “continued mismatches” in the photos he submitted to the facial recognition system required for drivers to access the platform and work.

Mr Manjang, who is black, said he had experienced continuous difficulties with the verification process and was regularly asked to resubmit selfie images of himself to the platform as it did not recognise him, despite no change to his appearance.

Following his dismissal, he launched a legal claim with support and funding from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the App Drivers and Couriers Union (ADCU), who said they were concerned by the use of artificial intelligence and automation in the case, particularly how it could be used to permanently suspend a driver’s access to the app, and therefore, work.

Baroness Kishwer Falkner, chairwoman of the EHRC, said: “I am pleased that Pa Edrissa Manjang was able to settle his case with Uber Eats, but he should never have had to bring a legal claim in order to understand the opaque processes that affected his work.

“AI is complex, and presents unique challenges for employers, lawyers and regulators. It is important to understand that as AI usage increases, the technology can lead to discrimination and human rights abuses.

“We are particularly concerned that Mr Manjang was not made aware that his account was in the process of deactivation, nor provided any clear and effective route to challenge the technology. More needs to be done to ensure employers are transparent and open with their workforces about when and how they use AI.

“Every employer should take note of this, even major companies like Uber. When such companies rely on automation to help manage their staff they need to guard against unlawful discrimination.”

Mr Manjang said: “My case shines a spotlight on the potential problems with the use of AI, particularly for low paid workers in the gig economy who want to understand how decisions are being taken which affect their livelihoods. This marks the end of a long and difficult case.

“I am sure the EHRC will use the learnings and experience of this case to move towards strengthening the rights and protections of workers in relation to AI, particularly ethnic minorities.”

Uber Eats has been contacted for comment.