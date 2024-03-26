Ferguson Marine shipyard boss sacked by board

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ferguson Marine shipyard boss sacked by board

By Press Association
David Tydeman has been sacked as chief executive of Ferguson Marine (PA)
The chief executive of Ferguson Marine, where the two delayed and over-budget CalMac ferries are being built, has been sacked by the state-owned company’s board.

David Tydeman’s contract was terminated by the shipyard, though the reasons for his sudden departure were not immediately made clear.

The chairman of the Ferguson Marine board said “strong leadership” is needed to ensure the shipyard’s future and John Petticrew – a non-executive director – has been appointed as interim chief executive.

Mr Tydeman had recently sought to highlight progress on the first vessel, Glen Sannox, praising its performance in sea trials earlier this year.

Glen Sannox
The Glen Sannox recently began sea trials (PA)

It emerged last month that costs for the Glen Sannox will rise to between £145.5 million and £149.1 million, while the Glen Rosa will be delivered “no later than” September 2025.

Under the latest estimates, the work to build the two ferries will be around triple the first price of £97 million and they will be handed over to CalMac six years late.

As well as Mr Petticrew, a number of other senior appointments were announced by the Ferguson Marine board on Tuesday.

Board chairman Andrew Miller said: “Ferguson Marine needs strong leadership to ensure its long-term future. The board recognised that action needed to be taken to restructure the current leadership team and it has taken these steps to address this.

“Our focus is on the completion of Glen Sannox and hull 802 (Glen Rosa), and the implementation of a robust business plan to improve the commercial viability of Ferguson Marine.

Andrew Miller, left, said ‘strong leadership’ is needed (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

“With this new senior management team in place and a full complement of board members, we have the breadth and depth of experience and capability to drive forward these plans.”

In February, Mr Miller told MSPs it would be harder to return the business to the private sector without investment in a new automated plating line – with the company seeking further finance from the Scottish Government.

The company is due to submit a new business case for this to the Government by the end of this month.

In 2022, a number of Ferguson Marine workers who took part in an informal meeting with MSPs praised Mr Tydeman’s leadership and compared him favourably to the shipyard’s previous management, saying he “talked sense”.

Mr Tydeman joined the Port Glasgow shipyard in 2022, having previously run a yacht-building company.