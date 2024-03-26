Financial markets pricing in too many rate cuts, warns Bank policymaker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Financial markets pricing in too many rate cuts, warns Bank policymaker

By Press Association
A Bank of England ratesetter has said the financial markets are expecting too many interest rate cuts (Aaron Chown/PA)
A Bank of England ratesetter has said the financial markets are expecting too many interest rate cuts (Aaron Chown/PA)

The financial markets are pricing in “too many cuts” to interest rates this year, a policy maker at the Bank of England has warned.

Catherine Mann, who sits on the central bank’s rate-setting committee, also dismissed suggestions the UK could cut interest rates back ahead of the US and the Eurozone.

It comes a week after Ms Mann was among members of the Monetary Policy Committee to vote in favour of holding UK interest rates at 5.25% for the fifth consecutive time.

Bank governor Andrew Bailey said the economy is “not yet at the point” where rates can be lowered, but things are “moving in the right direction”.

Markets are currently pricing in a reduction of interest rates to around 4.5% by the end of the year.

Nevertheless, Ms Mann suggested on Bloomberg TV on Tuesday that traders should not get too excited about a raft of imminent cuts to interest rates.

“They’re pricing in too many cuts,” she said. “That would be my personal view, and so in some sense, I don’t have to cut because the market already is.”

She also highlighted some differences in UK inflation compared with other countries.

Ms Mann added: “Wage dynamics in the UK are stronger and more persistent than the wage dynamics in either the United States or the euro area.

“Underlying services dynamics are also stickier, more persistent than either the US or the euro area.

“So on that basis, it’s hard to argue that the BOE would be ahead of the other two regions, particularly the United States.”

She also stressed that UK mortgage lenders have already reduced some borrowing costs, putting slightly less pressure on the Bank to act quickly with rate cuts.

The pound edged higher against the dollar, rising by 0.19% to 1.266, following her comments.