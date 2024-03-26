Committee backs increase to minimum unit pricing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Committee backs increase to minimum unit pricing

By Press Association
The change will go before all MSPs for final approval (Jane Barlow/PA)
A committee of MSPs has backed the increase to the minimum unit price of alcohol as a minister urged councils to spend Government funding on addiction services.

The change will see the floor rise from 50p to 65p from September 30.

At a meeting of the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee on Tuesday, eight MSPs on the committee voted in favour and the two Tory representatives voted against.

Christina McKelvie
Alcohol and drug minister Christina McKelvie appeared before the committee on Tuesday (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

The increase will now be put before the whole chamber before it is passed.

Opponents have questioned data on the impact of the policy, with alcohol-related deaths in 2022 at the highest level since 2008, but alcohol and drug minister Christina McKelvie stressed the move should not be treated as a “silver bullet”.

“No single intervention in issues as complex as alcohol harm would be,” she said.

“From some findings in the Public Health Scotland (PHS) evaluation, it was clear that some people who were alcohol dependent had experienced additional challenges linked to the price of alcohol increasing.

“I know that specialist support and treatment is vital for these people.”

The Scottish Government has provided a “record” funding settlement for alcohol and drug partnerships (ADPs) across the country of £112 million, she said, adding that ministers expect the money to be spent on addiction services.

“I’m absolutely clear that the budget we have provided for ADPs this year gets spent on ADPs,” Ms McKelvie said.

“My direction, I think if I have to go that far, will be that that money is spent on ADPs and the work that they have to do, including the very detailed work they do with dependent drinkers.”

The increase may also become a regular feature of minimum unit pricing (MUP), according to the minister, who said officials in her department were at the early stages of considering an annual increase to the rate which would be linked to an inflationary index.

Speaking against the move, Scottish Tory health spokesman Sandesh Gulhane said: “Whilst the minister has spoken many times to say this is not the silver bullet, it’s nuanced and there’s lots of other things that need to be done, the facts are nothing else is being done – this is the Government’s silver bullet.

“This is the only thing that they seem to be doing when it comes to the area of alcohol.

“We simply need to see more treatment occurring, because that is proven to reduce people’s dependence on alcohol, it’s also proven to reduce deaths and improve lives and save lives.”

He also urged the Scottish Government to back his party’s Right to Recovery Bill.

The minister rejected the claim nothing else was being done.

Dr Alastair MacGilchrist, chairman of Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems, welcomed the news, saying MUP has “been shown to save lives”.

“The debate has often become heated, but the overwhelming consensus is that MUP is a vital tool to tackle the harms and deaths caused by alcohol in Scotland on a daily basis,” he added.

“I am delighted that the Health Committee has listened to the evidence and made clear its view, and encourage MSPs of all parties to act on this when the vote in the Scottish Parliament takes place in the coming weeks.”