Police-recorded domestic abuse incidents at lowest level since 2018-19

The number of incidents of domestic abuse recorded by the police has fallen for the second year in a row, to the lowest level since 2018-19.

Figures for 2022-23 show Police Scotland recorded 61,934 incidents of domestic abuse – down 4% from the previous year.

But with not all cases of domestic abuse being reported to the police, victims minister Siobhian Brown encouraged more victims to come forward.

She said: “Domestic violence is abhorrent. Although these latest statistics show a decrease in police-recorded incidents, we know that there are cases where violence and abuse is not reported.

“I would encourage victims to seek support from organisations who can help and, where they can, to report any abuse to police.”

Figures published by the Scottish Government show almost two-fifths (39%) of domestic abuse incidents involved some type of crime or offence being committed.

Almost two-fifths of reported domestic abuse incidents involved some kind of crime or offence (Joe Giddens/PA)

Of these 23,873 incidents, the most common crime or offence committed was common assault, which accounted for 32% of crimes and offences recorded, with this followed by threatening and abusive behaviours (21%).

Overall, the figures show there were 114 incidents of domestic abuse recorded by police per 10,000 people in Scotland in 2022-23.

The highest rate was seen in the Dundee City Council area, where there were 180 incidents per 10,000 people, followed by West Lothian (148 per 10,000 people) and Glasgow City Council (141 per 10,000).

Around two-thirds (64%) of domestic abuse incidents in 2022-23 involved a victim and suspected perpetrator who had previously been recorded as being involved in a domestic abuse incident.

Where gender was recorded, four out of five incidents (81%) involved a female victim and a male suspected perpetrator – with this the same as in 2021-22.

Sixteen per cent of incidents in 2022-23 involved a male victim and a female suspected perpetrator – up from 15% the previous year.

The remaining incidents involved a victim and suspected perpetrator of the same gender.

In half (50%) of all recorded incidents, the victim and suspected perpetrator were current partners – with just under 49% of incidents involving former partners.

Just under a third (32%) of recorded incidents of domestic abuse took place over a weekend in 2022-23, down from 33% the previous year.

Nine out of 10 (90%) of all domestic abuse incidents took place within a home or dwelling.

Ms Brown said: “Through Scotland’s Equally Safe Strategy, which focuses on early intervention, prevention and support services, we are putting in place measures to tackle the root causes of domestic abuse.

“It is imperative that where behaviours turn into violence and abuse, those responsible face the full force of the law and are brought to justice.

“Our landmark Domestic Abuse Act has provided more powers to police and courts to punish perpetrators of abuse and protect people at risk.

“This month we announced £2 million of funding for Rape Crisis Scotland and Scottish Women’s Aid to help reduce their waiting lists for women who need support services, including refuge places and counselling.

“This is in addition to £19 million annual funding from our Delivering Equally Safe Fund, which aims to tackle gender-based violence and has supported 121 projects from 112 organisations since October 2021 – benefiting almost 32,000 people in its first year.”