Three-quarters of children referred to weight management services severely obese

More than three-quarters of children referred to weight management services over three years were classed as severely obese, figures show.

Statistics from Public Health Scotland show there were 3,405 referrals for children and young people aged 17 and younger between 2019 and 2022.

A body mass index (BMI) breakdown could not be calculated for 39% of referrals as it was not always clinically appropriate to do so.

However, 94% of cases where a BMI – which calculates based on age, weight and height – was recorded had the young person classed as obese.

Seventy-eight per cent were categorised as having severe obesity, in the three-year period.

Referrals were also highest for children from the most deprived areas, accounting for 31% over the three-year period, compared to 8% for their more affluent counterparts.

In the most recent year, from October 2021 to September 2022, 1,309 children were referred to weight management services, compared to 761 in the first year (2019 to 2020) and 1,335 between 2020 and 2021.

Local health board statistics were also provided, with NHS Lothian making up 35% of referrals in the 2021-22 year, followed by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and NHS Tayside – which both accounted for 10%.

Among adults, 39,452 were referred to weight management services between 2019 and 2022 (PA)

The data also provided weight referrals for adults, with 26% being from the most deprived areas, compared to 12% from the least.

A total of 39,452 referrals were made for adults between 2019 and 2022.

For adults where BMI data was available, 93% were categorised as obese and 52% were severely obese.

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.