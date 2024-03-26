Three-quarters of children referred to weight management services severely obese

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three-quarters of children referred to weight management services severely obese

By Press Association
Public Health Scotland has monitored obesity referrals among children over a three-year period (PA)
More than three-quarters of children referred to weight management services over three years were classed as severely obese, figures show.

Statistics from Public Health Scotland show there were 3,405 referrals for children and young people aged 17 and younger between 2019 and 2022.

A body mass index (BMI) breakdown could not be calculated for 39% of referrals as it was not always clinically appropriate to do so.

However, 94% of cases where a BMI – which calculates based on age, weight and height – was recorded had the young person classed as obese.

Seventy-eight per cent were categorised as having severe obesity, in the three-year period.

Referrals were also highest for children from the most deprived areas, accounting for 31% over the three-year period, compared to 8% for their more affluent counterparts.

In the most recent year, from October 2021 to September 2022, 1,309 children were referred to weight management services, compared to 761 in the first year (2019 to 2020) and 1,335 between 2020 and 2021.

Local health board statistics were also provided, with NHS Lothian making up 35% of referrals in the 2021-22 year, followed by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and NHS Tayside – which both accounted for 10%.

Overweight man
Among adults, 39,452 were referred to weight management services between 2019 and 2022 (PA)

The data also provided weight referrals for adults, with 26% being from the most deprived areas, compared to 12% from the least.

A total of 39,452 referrals were made for adults between 2019 and 2022.

For adults where BMI data was available, 93% were categorised as obese and 52% were severely obese.

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.