More than 10 million tonnes of waste generated in Scotland in 2022, figures show

Alarm has been raised by campaigners as the waste produced in Scotland increased by half a million tonnes in a year.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) published figures on Tuesday showing 10.16 million tonnes of waste was generated in 2022, a 6.2% increase on the 596,000 tonnes in the previous year.

It has also been estimated that 6.16 million tonnes was recycled in 2022, up 7.5% from 2021.

The amount of waste recovered or disposed of by incineration was 1.4 million tonnes, up 8.3%.

Friends of the Earth Scotland said the level of waste being disposed of was “truly alarming”.

Kim Pratt, circular economy campaigner for the group, added: “Reducing the amount of waste being created in the first place is the best way to reduce its environmental impacts, and when it is created we must recycle as much of it as possible.

“We need to start valuing our materials properly if we are going to make any progress in tackling the climate and nature emergencies. Our current levels of consumption and waste are also causing huge amounts of harm to people around the world.”

She said politicians had the “perfect opportunity” to improve on the recycling system with the Circular Economy Bill currently before Holyrood but she said “strong targets” would be needed.

Sepa said the waste figures reflect the increase in the proportion of construction and demolition waste as industry bounces back from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The figures also showed Scottish recycling rates reached an all-time high as households, businesses and public services recycled 62.3% of all waste in 2022.

That was a 5.3% from the 57% in 2021.

The environmental watchdog has also hailed a reduction in waste going to landfill, with just 23.2% being dumped in this way – another record low.

Vicki White, head of materials at Sepa, said: “The fact that Scots are recycling more than ever before is great news, with our highest recycling rate on record.

“The latest data not only shows we’re recycling more and landfilling less, but also that Scottish businesses are continuing to respond to consumers who are continuing to call for less waste and greater resource efficiency.

“Whilst it’s clear there’s more to do, this latest data is both encouraging and a key milestone in our journey to a more resource efficient, net zero economy.”