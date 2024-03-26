List of Conservative MPs standing down at the general election

Here is a list of the 63 Conservative MPs who have announced they are either standing down from Parliament or not seeking re-election in their current constituency at the next general election, as of March 26 2024.

Some 58 Tory MPs have confirmed they will not be seeking re-election in any constituency and as such are retiring from the House of Commons.

A further five Tory MPs have indicated they will not be standing for re-election in their current constituency, but have not yet ruled out standing in another seat and have not confirmed to the PA news agency they are leaving Parliament for good. These are listed separately at the end.

These are the 58 Conservative MPs who are retiring from the House of Commons at the general election, listed alphabetically:

– Adam Afriyie, Windsor (MP since 2005; 2019 majority 20,079)

– Nickie Aiken, Cities of London & Westminster (MP since 2019; majority 3,953)

– Lucy Allan, Telford (MP since 2015; majority 10,941)

– Richard Bacon, South Norfolk (MP since 2001; majority 21,275)

– John Baron, Basildon & Billericay (MP since 2001; majority 20,412)

– Sir Paul Beresford, Mole Valley (MP since 1997; majority 12,041)

– Sir Graham Brady, Altrincham & Sale West (MP since 1997; majority 6,139)

– Steve Brine, Winchester (MP since 2010; majority 985)

– Lisa Cameron, East Kilbride, Strathaven & Lesmahagow (elected as SNP MP in 2015; 2019 majority 13,322; defected to Conservatives in 2023)

– Sir Bill Cash, Stone (previously MP for Stafford 1984-97, then Stone since 1997; majority 19,945)

– Chris Clarkson, Heywood & Middleton (MP since 2019; majority 663)

– Tracey Crouch, Chatham & Aylesford (MP since 2010; majority 18,540)

– Dehenna Davison, Bishop Auckland (MP since 2019; majority 7,962)

– Jonathan Djanogly, Huntingdon (MP since 2001; majority 19,383)

– Sir James Duddridge, Rochford & Southend East (MP since 2005; majority 12,286)

– Philip Dunne, Ludlow (MP since 2005; majority 23,648)

– George Eustice, Camborne & Redruth (MP since 2010; majority 8,700)

– Mike Freer, Finchley & Golders Green (MP since 2010; majority 6,562)

– Nick Gibb, Bognor Regis & Littlehampton (MP since 1997; majority 22,503)

– Jo Gideon, Stoke-on-Trent Central (MP since 2019; majority 670)

– Sir Robert Goodwill, Scarborough & Whitby (MP since 2005; majority 10,270)

– Chris Grayling, Epsom & Ewell (MP since 2001; majority 17,873)

– Robert Halfon, Harlow (MP since 2010; majority 14,063)

– Stephen Hammond, Wimbledon (MP since 2005; majority 628)

– Trudy Harrison, Copeland (MP since 2017; majority 5,842)

– Sir Oliver Heald, North East Hertfordshire (MP since 1992; majority 18,189)

– James Heappey, Wells (MP since 2015; majority 9,991)

– Gordon Henderson, Sittingbourne & Sheppey (MP since 2010; majority 24,479)

– John Howell, Henley (MP since 2008; majority 14,053)

– Alister Jack, Dumfries & Galloway (MP since 2017; majority 1,805)

– Sajid Javid, Bromsgrove (MP since 2010; majority 23,106)

– David Jones, Clwyd West (MP since 2005; majority 6,747)

– Sir Greg Knight, East Yorkshire (previously MP for Derby North 1983-97, then East Yorkshire since 2001; 2019 majority 22,787)

– Kwasi Kwarteng, Spelthorne (MP since 2010; majority 18,393)

– Pauline Latham, Mid-Derbyshire (MP since 2010; majority 15,385)

– Sir Brandon Lewis, Great Yarmouth (MP since 2010; majority 17,663)

– Theresa May, Maidenhead (MP since 1997; majority 18,846)

– Stephen McPartland, Stevenage (MP since 2010; majority 8,562)

– Sir Bob Neill, Bromley & Chislehurst (MP since 2006; majority 10,891)

– Matthew Offord, Hendon (MP since 2010; majority 4,230)

– Mark Pawsey, Rugby (MP since 2010; majority 13,447)

– Sir Mike Penning, Hemel Hempstead (MP since 2005; majority 14,563)

– Andrew Percy, Brigg & Goole (MP since 2010; majority 21,941)

– Will Quince, Colchester (MP since 2015; majority 9,423)

– Dominic Raab, Esher & Walton (MP since 2010; majority 2,743)

– Douglas Ross, Moray (MP since 2017; majority 513)

– Paul Scully, Sutton & Cheam (MP since 2015; majority 8,351)

– Sir Alok Sharma, Reading West (MP since 2010; majority 4,117)

– Chloe Smith, Norwich North (MP since 2009; majority 4,738)

– Henry Smith, Crawley (MP since 2010; majority 8,360)

– Royston Smith, Southampton Itchen (MP since 2015; majority 4,498)

– Sir Gary Streeter, Devon South West (previously MP for Plymouth Sutton 1992-97, then Devon South West since 1997; 2019 majority 21,430)

– Edward Timpson, Eddisbury (previously MP for Crewe & Nantwich 2008-2017, then Eddisbury since 2019; 2019 majority 18,443)

– Sir Charles Walker, Broxbourne (MP since 2005; majority 19,807)

– Robin Walker, Worcester (MP since 2010; majority 6,758)

– Ben Wallace, Wyre & Preston North (previously MP for Lancaster & Wyre 2005-10, then Wyre & Preston North since 2010; 2019 majority 16,781)

– Craig Whittaker, Calder Valley (MP since 2010; majority 5,774)

– William Wragg, Hazel Grove (MP since 2015; majority 4,423)

The following five Conservative MPs have indicated they will not be standing for re-election in their current constituency, but have not yet ruled out standing in another seat and have not confirmed to the PA news agency they are leaving Parliament for good:

– Stuart Andrew, Pudsey (MP since 2010; 2019 majority 3,517)

– Andy Carter, Warrington South (MP since 2019; majority 2,010)

– Kieran Mullan, Crewe & Nantwich (MP since 2019; majority 8,508)

– Nicola Richards, West Bromwich East (MP since 2019; majority 1,593)

– Jamie Wallis, Bridgend (MP since 2019; majority 1,157)