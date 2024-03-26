Robison says ‘fall’ comment was metaphorical after angry exchange with Kerr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robison says ‘fall’ comment was metaphorical after angry exchange with Kerr

By Press Association
Shona Robison addressed the parliament (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Shona Robison addressed the parliament (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison says she told a Conservative MSP his arrogant behaviour would lead to him having a metaphorical “very high fall”, following an angry exchange between the two.

The Tories are calling on Ms Robison to apologise for “threatening” conduct towards Stephen Kerr after a row about his behaviour in the Scottish Parliament’s debating chamber.

Ms Robison says it is Mr Kerr who is at fault, saying action needs to be taken due to him “constantly barracking” mainly female MSPs as they are making contributions in the chamber.

Scottish Politics Holyrood Covid 19 Scottish Parliament
Stephen Kerr was accused of ‘barracking’ mainly female MSPs (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

At several points on Tuesday, Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone reminded MSPs to treat each other with courtesy and respect.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Green MSP Maggie Chapman had spoken out about “repeated interruptions” from Mr Kerr when public health minister Jenni Minto was speaking.

Ms Chapman said she could “only imagine” that these were “designed to knock her off her feet”.

As business was paused in the chamber, Holyrood’s cameras showed Ms Robison and Mr Kerr exchanging words across the aisle separating their parties’ seats, though exactly what was said was not picked up on microphones.

A few moments later Mr Kerr claimed he had been “threatened” in the chamber.

He told MSPs: “I am sorry to have to do this, but in the exchanges across the gangway here…

“I perceived that I was threatened.

“The exact words used were I am going to fall from a very high place.

“That’s attested by my colleagues that’s what was said.”

Ms Johnstone said MSPs should not be “involved in any conversation where they are discourteous or disrespectful to one another”.

She added: “We’re elected representatives of the Scottish people and it is extremely important we conduct ourselves in a manner that reflects that.”

The Deputy First Minister raised a point of order at the end of proceedings on Tuesday, saying she had written to Ms Johnstone about the exchange earlier in the afternoon.

She said: “The constant barracking of mainly female colleagues by Mr Kerr in this chamber is intolerable and people are frankly fed up with it.”

Ms Robison continued: “I did say to Mr Kerr that his behaviour and arrogance would lead to him having a very high fall at some point.

“Now, obviously, this was meant metaphorically and politically, not literally.”

The SNP minister said she hoped Mr Kerr’s conduct will be tackled as it “cannot be allowed to continue as it is at present”.

Reforms to Holyrood questions
Alison Johnstone called for courteous conduct (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Conservatives’ Rachael Hamilton then addressed the chamber through a point of order, saying Mr Kerr had indeed been threatened by Ms Robison.

She said it was “disturbing” that such a comment came from a senior minister.

Ms Hamilton said: “What recourse does the member have to elicit an apology from the Deputy First Minister for this threatening conduct?”

The Presiding Officer said she had addressed the earlier incident at the time.

Ms Johnstone said: “I’m absolutely determined that we should have no future such instances

“And that all members are able to focus fully on their duty as representatives of the people of Scotland.”