Sewage spills in Scottish waters increased 10% last year

Sewage was dumped in Scottish rivers and lochs for more than an estimated 600 hours per day last year, figures reveal.

Official statistics from Scottish Water, published on Wednesday, show 21,660 discharges were logged in 2023 – a 10% increase from 19,676 the previous year.

The duration of the overflows was also published, with sewage spills totalling 221,002 hours across the whole year.

Scottish Water said the increase number of overflows is because of higher rainfall.

The majority of the overflows are reported to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), while others are monitored through various regulations but not published in Sepa’s annual publication.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton branded the figures “disgusting” and urged the Scottish Government to “stop being spin doctors” for the outdated sewage standards.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “It is disgusting to learn sewage is being dumped into our waterways 59 times a day.

“Even that figure is likely to be a significant underestimate because only a small fraction of sewer overflows are monitored. Scotland is way behind England, where nearly every overflow is monitored.

“To make matters worse, while our rivers, lochs and coastlines are destroyed, customers are facing huge price rises from the Government-owned water company and its executives are pocketing bumper bonuses.

“SNP and Green ministers must stop being spin doctors for these outdated sewage standards and get tough with the Government-owned water company.

“To turn the tide on this scandal, Scottish Liberal Democrats have published plans for a Clean Water Act that would see vital updates to our sewage network and a clamp down on discharges.”

Professor Simon Parsons, director of environment, planning and assurance at Scottish Water, said 87% of Scotland’s water bodies are rated good or better.

He added: “We continue to invest in infrastructure – £500 million in addition to the £2 billion spent in the last decade – which helps improve it further to meet national targets.

“Our waste water treatment systems handle more than one billion litres of waste water every day and are a vital part of the water cycle in Scotland.

“The routemap we published in 2021 set out a crystal-clear commitment to invest further, monitor performance at more locations and strive to prevent pollution incidents before these happen. We are on track to deliver on those commitments.”

Last week, figures obtained by the Lib Dems using freedom of information legislation showed 2,099 complaints were made to Sepa about sewage in rivers, loch and seas between 2019 and 2022.

Sepa and the Scottish Government have been asked for comment.