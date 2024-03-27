Sewage spills in Scottish waters increased 10% last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sewage spills in Scottish waters increased 10% last year

By Press Association
Sewage spills in Scotland have increased by 10% (PA)
Sewage spills in Scotland have increased by 10% (PA)

Sewage was dumped in Scottish rivers and lochs for more than an estimated 600 hours per day last year, figures reveal.

Official statistics from Scottish Water, published on Wednesday, show 21,660 discharges were logged in 2023 – a 10% increase from 19,676 the previous year.

The duration of the overflows was also published, with sewage spills totalling 221,002 hours across the whole year.

Scottish Water said the increase number of overflows is because of higher rainfall.

The majority of the overflows are reported to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa), while others are monitored through various regulations but not published in Sepa’s annual publication.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton branded the figures “disgusting” and urged the Scottish Government to “stop being spin doctors” for the outdated sewage standards.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “It is disgusting to learn sewage is being dumped into our waterways 59 times a day.

“Even that figure is likely to be a significant underestimate because only a small fraction of sewer overflows are monitored. Scotland is way behind England, where nearly every overflow is monitored.

“To make matters worse, while our rivers, lochs and coastlines are destroyed, customers are facing huge price rises from the Government-owned water company and its executives are pocketing bumper bonuses.

“SNP and Green ministers must stop being spin doctors for these outdated sewage standards and get tough with the Government-owned water company.

“To turn the tide on this scandal, Scottish Liberal Democrats have published plans for a Clean Water Act that would see vital updates to our sewage network and a clamp down on discharges.”

Professor Simon Parsons, director of environment, planning and assurance at Scottish Water, said 87% of Scotland’s water bodies are rated good or better.

He added: “We continue to invest in infrastructure – £500 million in addition to the £2 billion spent in the last decade – which helps improve it further to meet national targets.

“Our waste water treatment systems handle more than one billion litres of waste water every day and are a vital part of the water cycle in Scotland.

“The routemap we published in 2021 set out a crystal-clear commitment to invest further, monitor performance at more locations and strive to prevent pollution incidents before these happen. We are on track to deliver on those commitments.”

Last week, figures obtained by the Lib Dems using freedom of information legislation showed 2,099 complaints were made to Sepa about sewage in rivers, loch and seas between 2019 and 2022.

Sepa and the Scottish Government have been asked for comment.