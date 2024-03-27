Holyrood may be recalled over summer to deal with Horizon Bill – Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holyrood may be recalled over summer to deal with Horizon Bill – Yousaf

By Press Association
The Scottish Government will introduce its own legislation to exonerate Scots wrongly convicted in the Post Office Horizon scandal (PA)
MSPs may face being recalled to Holyrood during the summer break to deal with legislation to exonerate Scots wrongly convicted in the Post Office Horizon scandal, Humza Yousaf has said.

The First Minister said that is because the Scottish Government will have to look at the final form of the Bill that is passed by the UK Parliament, before completing its own legislation.

The UK Government’s Bill is not due to be completed before the end of July, and Mr Yousaf warned that may mean Holyrood has to be recalled to ensure those in Scotland who were wrongly convicted can get “timely and expedited access” to the UK compensation scheme.

Audrey Nicoll, convener of Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee, had asked the First Minister if there will be enough time in the process for “robust” scrutiny of the Scottish Bill – and crucially for “those affected by the scandal to have their voices heard”.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said he had ‘some initial concerns’ over the UK Government Bill (Andrew Milligan/PA)

More than 700 Post Office managers across the UK were convicted after the faulty Horizon accounting software made it appear as if money was missing from branches.

The Scottish Government will need to bring in its own legislation to help those wrongly convicted as the UK Government has ruled its Bill will only apply in England and Wales.

Appearing before the group of Holyrood’s committee conveners on Wednesday, Mr Yousaf said: “The trouble with the timetabling of all of this is that the UK Bill might well not conclude until the end of July.

“Of course this Parliament would be in recess at that point, and therefore we may have to consider, it would be for the Parliament to consider, a recall.

“The Government of course would be happy to be involved in any recall, but it may be we have to consider that Bill in the course of the parliamentary recess.”

He also cautioned against the Scottish legislation mirroring the UK Government’s Post Office (Horizon System) Offences Bill too closely – saying that could run the risk of giving some people whose convictions are sound access to hundreds of thousands of pounds in compensation.

Scottish Parliament building
MSPs could be recalled over the summer to deal with the legislation (PA)

The UK Bill has been introduced to exonerate those convicted in England and Wales on the basis of the faulty Horizon accounting software – with those whose convictions are overturned then having the option of taking a fixed and final offer of £600,000, according to Number 10.

Mr Yousaf continued to insist it would be better if the UK Government legislation applied to all four nations of the UK, but he added ministers in London “do not wish” to take that route.

As a result, he said his Government is now “working closely” with Westminster on the issue, though he said he had “some initial concerns around the UK Bill”.

Arguing the public would be “pretty horrified” if people with genuine convictions have them overturned, the First Minister said: “We have to make sure we are striking the absolute right balance between ensuring there is timely and expedited access to the UK compensation scheme, because we all recognise subpostmasters, subpostmistresses have waited too long.

“But at the same time, we want to make sure that people who have genuinely committed a crime, their conviction is sound, do not then have access to £600,000 of compensation.

“Trying to get that balance absolutely right is going to be hugely important.”