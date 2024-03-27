Views sought on MSP’s Bill to create disability commissioner

A Holyrood committee is seeking views from members of the public on whether Scotland should have a disability commissioner.

The Equalities Committee is scrutinising Jeremy Balfour’s Disability Commissioner (Scotland) Bill.

It has opened a consultation on the proposals in the Member’s Bill, which would create an independent commissioner to safeguard the rights of disabled people.

Committee convener Karen Adam said: “With approximately one fifth of Scotland’s population defining themselves as disabled, our committee welcomes any discussion on what can be done to ensure that their voices are heard and their rights are protected.

“Our newly opened consultation will help frame our scrutiny of the proposals in the Bill.

“What we hear from the public will define our evidence sessions and ultimately be reported back to the Parliament.

“We’re especially keen to hear what Scotland’s disabled community make of the proposals, which is why we are providing our consultation in a range of formats, including easy read and BSL.”

The consultation runs until Friday May 17.