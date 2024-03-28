New campaign to help people with learning disabilities have say at elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

New campaign to help people with learning disabilities have say at elections

By Press Association
Some 30% of people with learning disabilities vote in elections (Rui Vieira/PA)
Some 30% of people with learning disabilities vote in elections (Rui Vieira/PA)

Elections watchdogs are working with charity campaigners to help people with learning disabilities have their say at the ballot box.

The Electoral Commission has teamed up with charity Enable for a new campaign which aims to ensure people with learning disabilities have the information and confidence they need to vote in this year’s general election.

The Enable the Vote campaign is taking place amid figures showing that about 30% of people with learning disabilities vote in elections.

Despite this, research indicates that 70% of people with a learning disability want to vote and that providing them with information and support about how to do so is key to helping them exercise their rights on polling day.

As part of the campaign, Enable and the Electoral Commission have developed an easy-to-read guide, providing details about how to register to vote and what to expect at the polling station.

This also includes advice on new voter ID requirements, including which forms of identification will be accepted.

Enable member Joanne Devitt said the new guide “will be really helpful in making it clear to people with learning disabilities how they can vote if they want to”.

She stated: “Voting shouldn’t have to be a confusing process.

“I think it is really important that people with learning disabilities have the same opportunities as everyone else to vote.

“They should be able to decide who represents them as their MP and who becomes the next government just as much as everyone else, because the right to vote should be for everyone.”

Andy O’Neill, head of the Electoral Commission in Scotland, said: “Everyone who is eligible to vote in the UK general election should be able to register and vote without facing barriers, so we’re delighted to be working with Enable to support people with learning disabilities to have their say.”

He added: “The forthcoming election will be the first time voters across Scotland will need to show photo ID to vote at a polling place, and accepted forms of ID include a passport, driving licence, disabled persons bus pass, older persons bus pass and Young Scot card.

“Anyone without ID should apply now for free voter ID online or via their local electoral registration office.”