New campaign to help people with learning disabilities have say at elections

Elections watchdogs are working with charity campaigners to help people with learning disabilities have their say at the ballot box.

The Electoral Commission has teamed up with charity Enable for a new campaign which aims to ensure people with learning disabilities have the information and confidence they need to vote in this year’s general election.

The Enable the Vote campaign is taking place amid figures showing that about 30% of people with learning disabilities vote in elections.

Despite this, research indicates that 70% of people with a learning disability want to vote and that providing them with information and support about how to do so is key to helping them exercise their rights on polling day.

As part of the campaign, Enable and the Electoral Commission have developed an easy-to-read guide, providing details about how to register to vote and what to expect at the polling station.

This also includes advice on new voter ID requirements, including which forms of identification will be accepted.

Enable member Joanne Devitt said the new guide “will be really helpful in making it clear to people with learning disabilities how they can vote if they want to”.

She stated: “Voting shouldn’t have to be a confusing process.

“I think it is really important that people with learning disabilities have the same opportunities as everyone else to vote.

“They should be able to decide who represents them as their MP and who becomes the next government just as much as everyone else, because the right to vote should be for everyone.”

Andy O’Neill, head of the Electoral Commission in Scotland, said: “Everyone who is eligible to vote in the UK general election should be able to register and vote without facing barriers, so we’re delighted to be working with Enable to support people with learning disabilities to have their say.”

He added: “The forthcoming election will be the first time voters across Scotland will need to show photo ID to vote at a polling place, and accepted forms of ID include a passport, driving licence, disabled persons bus pass, older persons bus pass and Young Scot card.

“Anyone without ID should apply now for free voter ID online or via their local electoral registration office.”