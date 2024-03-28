Last year’s recession was slightly weaker than first thought, revised data show

The recession the UK entered in the latter half of 2023 was slightly less severe than first thought, the Office for National Statistics revealed on Thursday as it released revised figures.

The economy still shrunk for two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession, but the total contraction over that six-month period dropped from 0.5% to 0.4%.

This is because of a small revision to the fourth quarter where the rate of contraction fell from 0.31% to 0.34%.

Combined with the third quarter, unrevised when measured to two decimal places, that left a slightly lower headline figure, the ONS said.

“Our updated set of GDP figures shows quarterly growth unrevised across 2023, with a little growth in the first quarter and small contractions in the latter half of the year,” said ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown.

“New figures on households show that savings remained high, with an increase in income in the last quarter of the year.”

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: “These damning figures confirm the damage done to the UK economy by Rishi’s recession.

“This Conservative government has no plan for growth or to help families paying the price for years of economic chaos through soaring mortgages and rents.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: “Last year was tough as interest rates had to rise to bring down inflation, but we can see our plan is working.”