Yousaf accuses Sarwar of ‘arrogance and hubris’ as pair clash at FMQs

Humza Yousaf has accused Anas Sarwar of “arrogance and hubris” as the Scottish Labour leader claimed the First Minister had failed to provide “serious leadership” during his first year in office.

The two politicians traded barbs at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, with Mr Sarwar launching a broad-ranging attack on his opponent’s record in government.

Friday will mark the official one-year anniversary of Mr Yousaf’s tenure as First Minister, 12 months on from when he was sworn in at the Court of Session.

Humza Yousaf hit back at Mr Sarwar’s claims (Jane Barlow/PA)

Rising for the final FMQs before Holyrood goes into recess, Mr Sarwar said Scotland faced “serious challenges that demand serious leadership”.

He continued: “In the past year we have had a government led by Humza Yousaf with no vision, no strategy and no plan.

“Not my words, but the words of many in his own party and leading figures across the country.”

Mr Yousaf responded, saying the people of Scotland have chosen the SNP over Labour “time and time again”.

He said Mr Sarwar is “already putting up the bunting” and taking the votes of Scottish people for granted.

The First Minister defended his government’s record on the NHS, saying the health service is recovering and no days have been lost to strike action.

The Scottish Labour leader attacked his opponent’s performance on health, the economy, justice, housing and other areas.

He said: “This is your record after just one year in the job.

“How can Scotland afford another two years of this?”

Mr Sarwar said Mr Yousaf had suffered three defections during his time as leader, mentioning criticism the First Minister had received from within the SNP.

He said: “Is he worried that the people of Scotland, like many people sitting behind him, believe that (former SNP MSP) Alex Neil is right – that the strategy is mince.”

The First Minister replied: “Another display of Anas Sarwar’s famed arrogance and hubris in this chamber, taking the people of Scotland for granted.”

The SNP’s policies had lifted 100,000 children out of poverty, he said.

Mr Yousaf accused the Scottish Labour leader of repeated U-turns, including an “unforgivable” about-turn on compensation for the Waspi women.