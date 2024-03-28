Yousaf accuses Sarwar of ‘arrogance and hubris’ as pair clash at FMQs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf accuses Sarwar of ‘arrogance and hubris’ as pair clash at FMQs

By Press Association
Anas Sarwar questioned the First Minister (Jane Barlow/PA)
Anas Sarwar questioned the First Minister (Jane Barlow/PA)

Humza Yousaf has accused Anas Sarwar of “arrogance and hubris” as the Scottish Labour leader claimed the First Minister had failed to provide “serious leadership” during his first year in office.

The two politicians traded barbs at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, with Mr Sarwar launching a broad-ranging attack on his opponent’s record in government.

Friday will mark the official one-year anniversary of Mr Yousaf’s tenure as First Minister, 12 months on from when he was sworn in at the Court of Session.

First Minister’s Questions
Humza Yousaf hit back at Mr Sarwar’s claims (Jane Barlow/PA)

Rising for the final FMQs before Holyrood goes into recess, Mr Sarwar said Scotland faced “serious challenges that demand serious leadership”.

He continued: “In the past year we have had a government led by Humza Yousaf with no vision, no strategy and no plan.

“Not my words, but the words of many in his own party and leading figures across the country.”

Mr Yousaf responded, saying the people of Scotland have chosen the SNP over Labour “time and time again”.

He said Mr Sarwar is “already putting up the bunting” and taking the votes of Scottish people for granted.

The First Minister defended his government’s record on the NHS, saying the health service is recovering and no days have been lost to strike action.

The Scottish Labour leader attacked his opponent’s performance on health, the economy, justice, housing and other areas.

He said: “This is your record after just one year in the job.

“How can Scotland afford another two years of this?”

Mr Sarwar said Mr Yousaf had suffered three defections during his time as leader, mentioning criticism the First Minister had received from within the SNP.

He said: “Is he worried that the people of Scotland, like many people sitting behind him, believe that (former SNP MSP) Alex Neil is right – that the strategy is mince.”

The First Minister replied: “Another display of Anas Sarwar’s famed arrogance and hubris in this chamber, taking the people of Scotland for granted.”

The SNP’s policies had lifted 100,000 children out of poverty, he said.

Mr Yousaf accused the Scottish Labour leader of repeated U-turns, including an “unforgivable” about-turn on compensation for the Waspi women.