Ministers should not ‘commandeer’ art school rebuild work, says Yousaf

By Press Association
The historic Mackintosh building of the Glasgow School of Art was ravaged twice by fire (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The historic Mackintosh building of the Glasgow School of Art was ravaged twice by fire (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It would not be appropriate for the Scottish Government to intervene in the restoration of the fire-hit Glasgow School of Art building, Humza Yousaf has said.

The Charles Rennie Mackintosh-designed building was ravaged by two fires in the last decade, first in 2014 and again in 2018.

The speed of repairs was raised by Scottish Labour MSP Paul Sweeney at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

Restoration work reached a milestone in June last year when a protective white wrap and temporary roof structure were installed, with experts suggesting it would take two years for the building to dry while other extensive work was undertaken.

In Holyrood, Mr Sweeney urged the Scottish Government to intervene to speed up the restoration, protecting it in the way the French Government stepped in to help restore the Notre Dame Cathedral following a fire in 2019. Repairs on the Paris landmark are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Mr Yousaf said he does not think “commandeering” the project is necessary.

The First Minister welcomed Glasgow School of Art’s plan for a “faithful reinstatement” of the “critical” cultural building.

However, Glasgow MSP Mr Sweeney said: “The shell of a building has now been left languishing for 10 years after the devastating second fire of June 2018.

Humza Yousaf
First Minister Humza Yousaf. (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Like the French president did with Notre Dame, will the First Minister now personally intervene to expedite the restoration of the Glasgow School of Art by following international best practice and establish a new statutory delivery authority with specific responsibility for developing and delivering the restoration project in concert with the Glasgow School of Art by 2030?”

The First Minister replied: “I don’t think the Scottish Government commandeering that building is the right approach.”

He said the GSA expects funding to come from fire insurance proceeds, donations and capital receipts and reserves.

“They haven’t made a request to Government at this stage but of course we will look to ensure that we can support the Glasgow School of Art in the restoration of the Mack because it is of critical importance.”

He added he will write to bosses of Glasgow School of Art to ask how the Scottish Government can provide additional support.